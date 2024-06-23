Thirteen Arrests Made Over Hydra Fire Started by Yacht’s Fireworks

Apology to the prosecutor of the thirteen crew members of the yacht "Persephone", Sunday 23 June 2024. (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – After outrage over a fire started on the island of Hydra when fireworks were launched from a yacht into a forested area, 13 crew members were arrested and appeared before a prosecutor, where they denied any wrongdoing.
Reports said the boat, Persofini I, was chartered by 17 people from Kazakhstan, but there was no report any of them being detained, nor who allegedly set off the fireworks that went into the island’s only pine forest, destroying 741.3 acres of trees.
Authorities were also reportedly going to confiscate the yacht but it wasn’t reported who owned it nor any other information on the Kazakhs, the crew members facing penalties up to 20 years in jail if convicted.
Their names weren’t given to protect their privacy under Greek laws that generally prohibit identifying suspects although that is often broken when it involves celebrities or well-known people or politicians.
With fires tearing across Greece and the country on high alert for more blazes during a heat wave, fire service officials said they received reports of the fireworks set off from the yacht and got Coast Guard assistance to identify the boat.
The captain of a nearby vessel also reportedly witnessed the incident but it wasn’t said why the fireworks were set off, who did it, and why officials on the island had to be notified by those on the nearby island of Spetses that a fire had started.
The blaze was “caused by fireworks launched from a boat and burned the only pine forest on the island in a place that is difficult to access and has no road,” Hydra’s firefighting team said on Facebook.
In the wake of repeated fire breakouts for years – many believed set to clear and for developers to profit – penalties were toughened for arson, with those convicted up to 20 years in prison and fines up to 200,000 euros ($213,850.)
Greece has long been lenient on arsonists and those setting fires through negligence with an elderly man who started the deadly July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 104 when he burned brush not jailed.
Hydra Mayor Giorgos Koukoudakis said there should be legal consequences for the “irresponsible” people behind the fireworks and told state broadcaster ERT that more anti-fire zones and roads should be established in forests.
As there are no roads to the beach, firefighters had to access it by sea, while helicopters dropped water from the air, said the BBC, Hydra not allowing private vehicles on the island, only service cars and trucks.
There was reaction on social media, such as the post that, “Rich people with more money than brains,” as the government has been luring more luxury resorts taking over public beaches and catering to the rich.
