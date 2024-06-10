x

June 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Third Time’s the Charm: Princess Theodora Sets Wedding Date

June 10, 2024
By The National Herald
Princess Theodora
Princess Theodora. Photo: Facebook

After postponing their wedding twice – once during the COVID-19 pandemic and again when her father, King Constantine of Greece passed away – Princess Theodora said she will marry American lawyer fiancé Matthew Kumar on Sept. 28 in Athens.

They began dating in November 2018 and planned to marry on the island of Spetses in 2020 before the pandemic essentially shut down international travel and resorts and rescheduled it for 2023, but then Constantine died.

The magazine the Tatler, which specializes in following lifestyles of the rich and famous, reported on the new plans and the couple’s hopes to finally tie the knot ths time around, an event marked by socialites.

https://www.tatler.com/article/princess-theodora-of-greece-announces-her-wedding-date-after-previously-postponing-her-nuptials-twice

Theodora announced her engagement to Matthew in November 2018, sharing a photo of them posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London.

“Words can’t express our happiness and excitement. I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt,” wrote Theodora, who met her fiancé after moving to LA to pursue an acting career, noted Hello! magazine.

https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/645908/princess-theodora-royal-wedding-finally-go-ahead-after-four-year-delay/

On her initial engagement, her parents separately released a statement: “’Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr. Matthew Kumar.”

When their wedding was postponed for a first time, Theodora celebrated with her husband-to-be in a photo on Instagram showing them enjoying a romantic evening dining on Greek salad, olives, bread and cheese and sharing a drink.

As she posted the photo, the Princess wrote: “On what should have been our wedding weekend – the love and support from friends and family have been so appreciated. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it’s safe.”

The second wedding date for the couple came in ‘early summer’ in 2023, with the couple hoping to get married in Porto Heli, a resort on the Peloponnese but weeks later her father the King died and it was postponed again.

The couple were seen attending the memorial service in Windsor alongside a number of other royals, including Queen Letizia of Spain. Two months later, the Princess posted a tribute to him on Instagram which read, “It’s been two months since you left us. Miss you everyday Papa. Love you.”

