November 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Third Roma Youth in Three Years Dies After Greece Police Pursuit

November 12, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 17-year-old Roma male died after a police chase in Greece in which it was said a policeman’s gun went off as he was trying to take it from the officer, the third in the community killed in pursuits since 2021.

Police said they were trying to search what they said was a suspicious car in the area of Aliarto in the Boeotia region, the vehicle carrying four year but which sped off instead of stopping by command.

Police drove after it and it was later surrounded in a dead-end alley in the Liontari village in Thebes, said Kathimerini, authorities said the incident ended with the shooting that hasn’t been explained as to how it happened.

The car, with four young passengers, was chased after it did not stop at the police command. After a while, the car was surrounded by police in a dead-end alley in the Liontari village in Thebes.

In December, 2022 there were angry outbursts in the Roma community around Thessaloniki when 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis, who was married and had a young child, was shot in the head by a police officer during a chase over an unpaid gas station bill.

“Social inclusion with destitute people who live – not live, survive – in inappropriate conditions in camps, is not possible,” Vassilis Pantsios, President of the Confederation of Greek Roma. “Social inclusion for us is for us to be integrated in society as a whole, with targeted policies,” he said then.

Police have said the youth attempted to ram the police motorbikes chasing him with his pickup truck. The officer accused of firing the shot has said he fired because he feared the lives of his colleagues were in danger, but that he had been aiming at the pickup truck’s tires and not at the driver.

Another Roma youth was killed in 2021 near the port of Piraeus, also in a police pursuit after police said the 18-year-old driving it tried to run over five police motorcycles chasing him which then led to them firing and killing him.

