x

October 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Society

Third Man, 36, Arrested for Rape of Kolonos Child, Aged 12

October 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΕΙΣΑΓΓΕΛΕΑ ΤΟΥ 36ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΣΥΝΕΛΗΦΘΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΒΙΑΣΜΟ ΤΗΣ 12ΧΡΟΝΗΣ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Third man, 36, arrested for rape of Kolonos child, aged 12. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 36-year-old man working in the admin department of Metaxas hospital has been arrested for the rape and sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old girl from the Athens district of Kolonos. Appearing before an examining magistrate on Sunday, he was given until Monday to prepare his testimony while Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced his immediate suspension from the hospital.

The 36-year-old, who was arrested in Sepolia on Saturday, is the third man arrested as a “client” of the 53-year-old Ilias Michos – currently jailed on charges of both raping and pimping the young girl – and has been charged with raping and paying to have sex with a minor.

Others facing the same charge include Yiannis Sofianidis, already jailed on remand, and a 33-year-old arrested on Friday night as a “client”.

According to the police, the 36-year-old first contacted the 12-year-old online via a chat application and then met with her in Sepolia and had sex with her for money.

The suspect has been placed on suspension by Metaxas hospital, by order of the health minister, while procedures for his dismissal have been initiated.

RELATED

Politics
Inflows from RRF Have Exceeded 11 Billion So Far, Skylakakis Says

ATHENS - Inflows into the Greek economy from the Recovery and Resilience Facility have exceeded 11 billion euros at a very difficult time, Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Sunday.

Society
Government Announces Raft of State Support Measures for Flood-Stricken Parts of Crete
Politics
Ukraine: Rockets Strike Mayor’s Office in Occupied Donetsk

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New Video Shows Suspect Defacing Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – New video surveillance footage was released on October 11 as the NYPD continues to search for a suspect who defaced the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn on July 17, CBS News New York reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings