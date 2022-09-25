x

September 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Tourism

Think Greece Great in Summer? Try a Yacht in Autumn

September 25, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papadopoulos, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papadopoulos, file)

ATHENS – Greece is on a path to bust tourist records for arrivals and spendings – during the waning COVID-19 pandemic – but is reaching out, especially to the super-rich, to keep on coming all year long.

That’s been paying off with people who have money to burn preferring Greece even more this year, flooding the islands, beaches, archaeological sites, museums and cities, and especially luxury resorts for the uber-rich.

That trend is seeing Greece reach out to the wealthy and the New York Post said a great treat for those who can afford it is to rent yachts to cruise around some favored islands in autumn, crowds thinned and heat falling.

The hordes coming this year included some 500,000 Americans, the Tourism Ministry said, and as many as 20 million seen by the year’s end, including the fall when Greece has attractions other than beaches.

“I spend three weeks in Greece every summer and I am gone by July 1,”  Kelly Shea, founder of high-end travel agency Kelly Shea Travels told the newspaper. “I can’t deal with the crowds or the heat,” she added.

Her other favorite time of year? September and October, especially by yacht, which isn’t available to the regular crowds budgets unless they or their group can pony up $50,000 a week for starters.

“If the island doesn’t have an airport, you’re relegated to the Greek ferry system, which is complicated and inconsistent. If you charter a boat, you can go where you want when you want, assuming the distance is feasible,” she said.

Greece in the autumn still has warm but not searing temperatures and a different, softer and more casual vibe and there are plenty of yachts to choose from if you and a group want to chip in for the extravagance.

“From September onward, the temperature is very good, from 28 to 32 degrees centigrade, (82-90 Fahrenheit,”) Dimitris Altanis, a captain based in Athens, told The Post.

“And while there can be some rain, there’s not much in the Cyclades and only for a few minutes at most.” It’s his favorite time to sail, he said, the paper noting that it will cost about $6,000 per person for a group of six for a week’s touring.

The paper recommended looking for a reputable broker, and pointed out one as Ben Lyons, CEO of EYOS Expeditions, who said the yachts were a hot draw this summer but there’s some left for visiting the Cycladic islands now.

“You don’t need to vet 20 brokers, just find someone you trust. Our philosophy is to connect you to a vessel that we personally know and help curate the experience,” he said.

The choices range from a 75-foot three-cabin yacht sleeping eight and for $20,000 a week up to $100,000 and more so those who can’t afford it need not apply. “There is a serenity to Greece in fall that isn’t otherwise there,” said Lyons.

 

RELATED

Tourism
More Direct Flights, American Tourists Back, Pour into Greece

NEW YORK - The addition of more direct flights from the United States saw American tourists, including the valued Diaspora, return to Greece in huge numbers so far in 2022 and spending big.

Tourism
GNTO Supports Sports Tourism in Greece
Tourism
New Orlando Terminal Is $2.8 Billion Bet on Florida Tourism

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“We Got Our Miracle”: Freed Americans Back Home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two US military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings