x

September 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

General News

Thieves Steal Empty Cash Register at Detroit’s American Coney Island

September 26, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
american coney island
American Coney Island. Photo by Flickr

DETROIT – Robbers broke into Detroit’s American Coney Island on September 22, but unfortunately for them, left with only an empty cash register.

The break-in occurred around 5:35 AM at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. A restaurant spokesperson said the cash register didn’t contain any money since the business was closed during those hours the break-in took place.

The total damages are expected to cost thousands of dollars, however, as the thieves crashed one of the restaurant’s glass doors to enter, the spokesperson said. The attempted burglary wasn’t confirmed by Detroit’s Police, but said they were investigating.

Zach Sgro, an employee of American Coney Island, noted that even in the midst of chaos, the restaurant still opened on the same morning, serving customers with take-out only while cleaning up.

American Coney Island is a Detroit restaurant institution which originally opened in 1917 by Constantine ‘Gust’ Keros, a Greek immigrant. Both American, and its neighbor, Lafayette Coney Island, are famous for their coney dogs, hot dogs with beef chili, yellow mustard, and chopped white onion.

The Today Show’s Al Roker visited the restaurant earlier in the summer and mentioned it during his web series.

Both American and Lafayette are facing a rocky period as Lafayette was closed down two weeks ago due to health department violations involving rodents.

 

RELATED

General News
St. Thomas Sunday School Agiasmos in Cherry Hill, NJ

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Sunday School at St.

General News
The “Foreigners”: Their Part in the Asia Minor Tragedy
General News
Greek-American Woman Dies While Playing on Slot Machine 

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Yale to Jail: Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes’ Path

PHOENIX — Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings