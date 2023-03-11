x

March 11, 2023

THI/TNH Takeover – Vaso Kanistra

March 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Vaso Kanistra
Vaso Kanistra

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Vaso Kanistra. Get to know her below!

Last Name, First Name

● Kanistra, Vaso

Alma mater?
● Dublin City University

What city do you live in?
● London

Where in Greece are you from?
● Livadeia

Occupation?
● Manager, YouTube Content Partnerships

What motivated you to get involved with THI?
● To connect with other like-minded individuals living abroad with the ultimate goal to help our country!

What do you hope to achieve through THI?
● To stay connected with an amazing network of Greeks around the world and shape the future for our country.

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?
● Traveling and exploring new areas in the UK and abroad. No weekend is too short for a city break!

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece/Cyprus?
● Meteora! The hidden gem that not many tourists have heard of before visiting Greece but every single one of them gets to love.

In addition to THI, how are you involved in/helping the Greek/Cypriot community?
● I am very active within the Greek community in London. I am participating in initiatives that help Greeks living in the UK and keep the characteristics of our amazing community alive.

One piece of advice an elder has given you that has proved invaluable?
● Achieve one memorable thing every day!

One Greek tradition you’ll never stop keeping?
● Celebrating our national holidays. Days of remembrance for those who fought to provide us with a better future. Also, days of reflection on how we can keep our national identity strong over centuries to come.

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?
● Being Greek has taught me to never give up and always strive for excellence. No challenge, no hurdle is too big. We have the power inside to conquer our dreams – we just need to put our minds to it and work hard to achieve our goals.

Life Motto?
● Trust the process and learn along the way!

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

