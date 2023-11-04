x

November 4, 2023

THI/TNH Takeover – Tefkros Bolanos

November 4, 2023
By The National Herald
The Hellenic-Initiative
The Hellenic Initiative logo. (Photo: The Hellenic Initiative)

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Tefkros Bolanos. Get to know him below!

 

Last Name, First Name

  • Bolanos, Tefkros

Alma mater?

  • Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki & The George Washington University

What city do you live in?

  • New York

Where in Greece are you from?

  • Roots in Himara, Northern Epirus; Born in Athens.

Occupation?

  • Attorney

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

  • To connect with young professionals. The desire to support my homeland in meaningful and effective ways.

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

  • Thessaloniki

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

  • Olive oil.

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

  1. Alex Karloutsos
  2. Nikos Dendias
  3. Kostas Karamanlis

Life Motto?

Respect is earned not given.

