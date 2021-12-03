x

December 3, 2021

United States

THI/TNH Takeover – Ted Kakambouras

December 3, 2021
By The National Herald
Ted Kakambouras
Ted Kakambouras.

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Ted Kakambouras. Get to know him below!

Name?

Ted Kakambouras

Alma mater?

Northeastern University and Merrimack College

What city do you live in?

Houston, TX

Where in Greece are you from?

Mitilini

Occupation?

Acquisitions Director

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

Wishing to give back and help other Greeks and Greek-Americans succeed and expand their networks

What do you hope to achieve through THI?

I hope to expand my network and help others enjoy THI.

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?

I enjoy working out, golfing, and meeting new people in Houston.

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

My father’s village, Polichnitos in Lesvos

Go-to Greek dish when you’re missing the homeland?

Horiatiki salad with pita and gyro on the side

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

Olive oil

In addition to THI, how are you involved in/help the Greek/Cypriot community?

I am involved with the Greek Church in Somerville, MA.

What is the biggest crisis Greece faces today?

I think that Greece needs to do a better job with economic development and employment. There needs to be a dynamic shift away from relying on tourism as a significant portion of GDP.

One piece of advice an elder has given you that has proved invaluable?

If you are going to do something, do it right or don’t do it at all.

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” – Aristotle

One Greek/Cypriot tradition you’ll never stop keeping?

Celebrating Easter and everything that goes into it.

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?

It has given me a sense of morality, history, and family. I believe these values and others helped me to develop into the person I am today.

Life Motto?

No one cares, work harder.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

