THI/TNH Takeover – Panos Jagalos

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Panos Jagalos. Get to know him below!

Last Name, First Name

Jagalos, Panos

Alma mater?

Royal Institute of Technology, KTH

What city do you live in?

London

Where in Greece are you from?

Thessaloniki

Occupation?

Offshore Wind Power, O&M

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

I was motivated by THI Primarily for two reasons:

The active, tangible and multi-dimensional contribution of THI towards Greece The number of initiatives that support the development of the Greek Diaspora and also Greece’s profile globally

What do you hope to achieve through THI?

Meet motivated and engaged people and actively contribute to the initiatives that support the Greeks of Diaspora and Greece

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?

Visit the local Greek store – feels I am instantly transferred to Greece.

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

My hometown, Thessaloniki

Go-to Greek dish when you’re missing the homeland?

Mousaka, Tsipouro

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

Greek Bee-Pollen

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

Aristotle Onassis Melina Merkouri Christopher Pissarides

In addition to THI, how are you involved in/help the Greek/Cypriot community?

I organize the Greek community in the organization where I have been employed during the past few years. Hopefully I will soon to be able to physically support the greater local Greek/Cypriot community in London too

What is the biggest crisis Greece/Cyprus faces today?

Brain drain/lack of innovative competitiveness on a global level

One piece of advice an elder has given you that has proved invaluable?

When in doubt, ask your heart

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

Be as you wish to seem – Socrates

One Greek/Cypriot tradition you’ll never stop keeping?

Attending the ‘panigiria’ in the islands

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?

Hellenism has demonstrated that resilience, desire, and faith are important elements of our history as a nation. And I truly find those elements vivid in the way I was brought up.

Life Motto?