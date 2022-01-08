x

January 8, 2022

United States

THI/TNH Takeover – Marianthi Vlachos

January 8, 2022
By The National Herald
IMG_0222
Marianthi Vlachos.

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Marianthi Vlachos. Get to know her below!

 

Last Name, First Name

  • Vlachos, Marianthi

Alma mater?

  • Louisiana State University

What city do you live in?

  • New York City

Where in Greece are you from?

  • Kefalonia and Rhodes

Occupation?

  • Entrepreneur

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

  • I love that THI supports a broad range of organizations in Greece. The work they do makes real change and helps so many. I also love the events THI hosts in New York City; they give our community here an invaluable way to stay connected.

What do you hope to achieve through THI?

  • Greece has given the world so much, I want to do what I can to reciprocate. I know THI offers the framework to make actionable change in Greece.

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?

  • Lunch at Mina’s in MoMA PS1, see the museum’s latest show, then go for a walk at the Gantry Plaza State Park. The view of Manhattan from there is incredible.

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

  • I love taking them to my favorite spots in Central Athens.

Go-to Greek dish/drink when you’re missing the homeland?

  • Freddo cappuccino, always sketo.

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

  • Melanthia Semi Sparkling Rose – it’s delicious!

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

  1. Patricia Field
  2. Stellene Volandes
  3. Alekos Fassianos

One piece of advice an elder has given you that has proved invaluable?

  • Work hard and always take the high road.

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

  • “Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.” – Epictetus

One Greek/Cypriot tradition you’ll never stop keeping?

  • Big Greek Easters with my family in Florida.

Life Motto?

  • Do what you love and the rest will follow.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

