THI/TNH Takeover – Apostolos Pantazis

Nextgen

Welcome to THI/TNH Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Apostolos Pantazis. Get to know him below!

Last Name, First Name

Pantazis, Apostolos

Alma mater?

UNM – University of New Mexico

What city do you live in?

Los Angeles, CA

Where in Greece are you from?

Northern Greece

Occupation?

Senior Leadership Technology

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

Connection with the homeland, strong sense of serving and contributing to the promotion of Hellenism worldwide

What do you hope to achieve through THI?

I am hoping to be able to be of service

Favorite activity to take part in where you live?

Networking and meeting new people

Favorite place to take your non-Greek friends when they visit you in Greece?

Aegina

Go-to Greek dish/drink when you’re missing the homeland?

Frape

Favorite Greek product you can find outside of Greece?

Olive oil

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

Joseph Sifakis Leonidas John Guibas Constantinos Daskalakis

In addition to THI, how are you involved in/help the Greek/Cypriot community?

Local festivals and community

What is the biggest crisis Greece/Cyprus faces today?

Fiscal and structural

Social welfare

Financial stability

One piece of advice an elder has given you that has proved invaluable?

Keep an open mind

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

“Quality is not an act, it is a habit” – Aristotle

One Greek/Cypriot tradition you’ll never stop keeping?

The celebrations of our Orthodox faith

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?

The traditional values of Greek society have been foundational and have equipped me with the ethic, perseverance, and positive attitude to tackle some of the biggest challenges I have faced to day, and God willing, what may inevitably come next

Life Motto?