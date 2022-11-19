x

November 19, 2022

THI/TNH Takeover – Angelina Spiropoulos

November 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Angelina Spiropoulos

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shaker s’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world. Established to inform its readers about all things related to our homeland and its respective communities throughout the world, TNH is now providing THI’s New Leaders (40-years-old and younger), with a new platform to showcase their ideas and to engage their communities in a deeper, more meaningful way while simultaneously building a bridge to Greece and Cyprus. Our next featured New Leader is Angelina Spiropoulos. Get to know her below!

Last Name, First Name

● Spiropoulos, Angelina

Alma mater?

● Suffolk University

What city do you live in?

● Boston, MA

Where in Greece are you from?

● Sparta, Greece

Occupation?

● Real Estate Agent

What motivated you to get involved with THI?

● I always loved the overall mission of what THI stands for. THI has created such a supportive, welcoming, and motivating community that’s demonstrated through strong results – from entrepreneurial & economic development to crisis relief. There is constant growth in this organization, and it provides so much hope for those that need it the most. I believe that everyone deserves a chance to follow whatever passion fuels them to serve the world, and THI makes that happen. It’s really what the future is all about.
What do you hope to achieve through THI?
● I hope to become as involved as I possibly can in serving communities in Greece that need that boost to get off the ground, from a business standpoint to academic and economic and beyond. There are so many ways to gather the THI community to provide this support and generate more awareness, and that’s what I’m really excited about.
Favorite activity to take part in where you live?
● Dancing!

Go-to Greek dish/drink when you’re missing the homeland?

● Bougatsa and a frappe, my favorite combo!

Top three people of Greek/Cypriot descent you admire?

1. Arianna Huffington
2. Maria Menounos
3. Ted Sarandos

Favorite quote from a Greek philosopher?

● “Quality is not an act, it is a habit.” -Aristotle

How has your Hellenic background helped shape who you are today?

● It’s been everything. Knowing how hard my grandparents on both sides of my family worked coming from Greece to the United States allowed me to value an entrepreneurial drive and spirit, along with appreciating having such a close family, achieving and prioritizing a great education, and nurturing the network I’ve created with the Greek community.
Life Motto?
● Everything in your life is preparing you for something that hasn’t happened yet.

