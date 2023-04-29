x

April 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Associations

THI Makes Gift to Athens, Thessaloniki Jewish Communities in Honor of Dr. Bourla

April 29, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic Initiative Athens car
The Hellenic Initiative’s gift was used for the purchase of two service vehicles, one for each of the Jewish Community Centers in Athens (shown here) and Thessaloniki. Photo: Courtesy of The Hellenic Initiative

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) has made a combined gift of $60,000 to the Jewish Communities of Athens and Thessaloniki in honor of Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. THI honored Dr. Bourla who was born into the Thessaloniki Jewish Community, at its 10th Anniversary Gala celebration on December 3, 2022, at which the gift was announced. Bourla was honored for his achievements and his support of Greece personally and through Pfizer’s significant investments in the country.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece today through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested over $20 million in Greece.

THI’s gift was used for the purchase of two service vehicles, one for each of the Jewish Community Centers in Athens and Thessaloniki. The social services teams will use the cars to make home, nursing home, hospital and psychiatric clinic visits to members in need. The vehicles will also escort community members living alone, many elderly, to visit their doctors, hospitals, public institutions, and loved ones at their homes or at cemeteries.

The Hellenic Initiative’s gift was used for the purchase of two service vehicles, one for each of the Jewish Community Centers in Athens and Thessaloniki (shown here). Photo: Courtesy of The Hellenic Initiative

The staff will also use the cars to deliver groceries, medicine and other essential goods to its community members in need, assisting them to access social services and participate in social activities.

Dimitri Georgakopoulos, THI Board Member who was in attendance at the March 15 dedication of the gift to the Athens Community Center, stated, ”THI’s grants will enable the two Communities to access and provide services to their most vulnerable members in a more efficient way. We could not be more pleased to help make that happen.” Taly Muir, the Director of the Jewish Community Center of Athens, called the gifts a “dream come true.”

The President of the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki, David Saltiel, expressed the Community’s gratitude “for the generous gesture of The Hellenic Initiative,” which not only contributes to the work of the Community, but “supports Jewish life in Thessaloniki.”

The Community’s Executive Director, Victor Nar, said, “the Hellenic Initiative actively contributes to the work of the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki and in particular to the implementation of programs to support Holocaust survivors and its members in need of assistance.”

George P. Stamas, THI Board President, stated: “We were pleased to honor Dr. Bourla, a distinguished member of our Diaspora, at our Gala in December. He represents many of the best qualities of our Diaspora. We saw a need in Greece in the Jewish communities of Athens and Thessaloniki and are pleased to support those communities in his honor.”

Andrew N. Liveris, THI Board Chairman stated: “Pfizer as a company and Dr. Bourla personally have committed to Greece’s economy and philanthropy in significant ways. We are pleased to honor that commitment and example.”

Visit THI’s website: thehellenicinitiative.org

Follow THI:

Instagram @the_hellenic_initiative

Facebook @thehellenicinitiative

Twitter @THI_OneGreece

LinkedIn @TheHellenicInitiative

You Tube https://www.youtube.com/user/HellenicInitiative2

#OliMazi #THI #TheHellenicInitiative #GreeksHelpingGreeks

RELATED

General News
Low Attendance at Pre-Parade Events in Boston

BOSTON – The event celebrating Greek Independence organized by the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England on Friday, April 28 at the State House in Boston was poorly attended, and there were even fewer people at the reception that followed at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston.

General News
The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Parade Takes Place May 7
Politics
Sen. Gounardes Statement on Expansion of Empire State CTC in NYS Budget 

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.