THI Hosts Conversation with Maria Menounos and Peter H. Diamandis Feb. 10

General News

The Hellenic Initiative hosts Maria Menounos and Peter H. Diamandis for a conversation on entrepreneurship, impact and their Greek heritage on February 10 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Courtesy of The Hellenic Initiative)

LOS ANGELES – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) hosts Maria Menounos and Peter H. Diamandis for a conversation on entrepreneurship, impact and their Greek heritage on Friday, February 10, 6 PM, in Los Angeles.

There will be a cocktail hour, interactive Q&A and post-event networking. This event is geared towards New Leaders (20-45 years old) who are passionate about entrepreneurship and impact.

The event will be moderated and is co-organized by THI New Leaders: Katerina Stamatiou and Dr. Yianni Psaltis

Due to limited space, THI will only have capacity for 100 attendees. THI New Leader Executive Committee and Members will receive priority. Each person may only register for one ticket.

All ticket requests must be made by Friday, February 3. THI will notify you if you have been selected for a lottery seat to the event and forward you all details to purchase a ticket. If you do not hear from THI by February 7, then you have not won a lottery seat.

After event costs, all proceeds will support THI’s programs for economic development and crisis relief in Greece.

Register for the ticket lottery online: https://bit.ly/3wKRrPk.