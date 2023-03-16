THI Donates $25,000 to Prince’s Trust International for Youth Employment in Greece 

General News

Christina launched a business through ‘Foundit’ in Crete, the enterprise program of the Prince’s Trust International. Photo: Alexandra Smart/ Courtesy of The Hellenic Initiative

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) announced on March 16 that $25,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 London Gala has been awarded to the Prince’s Trust International for programs that support vital youth employment in Greece.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece today through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested approximately $20 million in Greece.

Supporting young people worldwide since 2015, Prince’s Trust International was founded by HM King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, to tackle the global crisis in youth unemployment, building on four decades of related experience in the UK. Prince’s Trust International works with local partners to deliver tailored employability, education and enterprise programs that support young people into sustainable careers.

Prince’s Trust International has been active in Greece since 2018, with initial programs in Athens and later in Crete and Thessaloniki. Aiming to support youth employment throughout the country, THI will fund projects focused on both employment and enterprise building now based on Crete with reach to the Dodecanese islands.

Prince’s Trust International supports young people through programs focusing on education, employment, and entrepreneurship – the latter programs helping young adults start their own businesses.

Through work with The Tipping Point, Prince’s Trust International programs also help young people re-engage with education. The Boy Scouts in Greece and Knowl Social Enterprise work with Prince’s Trust International employability programs, providing substantive skills and employability skills such as team work and communication – helping young people to reach their potential. They also work to support the next generation of entrepreneurs on mainland Greece through a partnership with Corallia and the work in Crete with Bizrupt and 100 Mentors.

There are also programs that work directly with firms to help foster relationships between young people and employers – including providing work experience – that help to bridge the skills gap if their education didn’t adequately prepare them for work. Participants then interview for positions, some of which have a freelance angle – bringing flexibility that is more appropriate for the seasonal nature of much work on Crete.

Prince’s Trust International will be working with Bizrupt and 100Mentors on the program supported by THI in Crete.

Ann Newman, Head of Europe & MENA at Prince’s Trust International, notes that “many young people in Greece are deeply impacted by high levels of unemployment and struggle to take the first steps into not just jobs, but careers. Prince’s Trust International has had a significant impact on the livelihoods and prospects of thousands in Greece and I am incredibly excited to see what the future holds as we aim to scale our reach in coming years. Our partnership with THI will contribute significantly to these efforts, helping many more young people, especially those in Crete, to secure sustainable and meaningful careers.”

Many Prince’s Trust International programs have an entrepreneurship element, and Coralla is one of the groups they work with. The entrepreneurship part is very successful in Greece, having already helped 63 Greek businesses ‘launch’ through valuable seminars and workshops.

While Prince’s Trust International’s partners on Crete have had great success, the aim is not to focus only on Crete – there is virtual delivery of programs to other islands – and THI’s funding will help Prince’s Trust International build on that outside Crete.

George P. Stamas, THI Board President, stated: “Bridging the gap between education and employment is a vital issue for young people in Greece, and Prince’s Trust International and the organizations they work with have innovative and effective programs which address that. THI is pleased to support this work.”

Andrew N. Liveris, THI Board Chairman stated: “Greece reportedly has the second highest youth unemployment rate in the EU. THI and Prince’s Trust International will address that, not only by providing young people outside the big cities with crucial skills, but also by helping them build confidence.”

More information is available online: thehellenicinitiative.org

Follow THI:

Instagram @the_hellenic_initiative

Facebook @thehellenicinitiative

Twitter @THI_OneGreece

LinkedIn @TheHellenicInitiative

You Tube https://www.youtube.com/user/HellenicInitiative2

#OliMazi #THI #TheHellenicInitiative #GreeksHelpingGreeks