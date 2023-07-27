THI Chairman Andrew N. Liveris Discusses His New Book Leading through Disruption

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) hosted a special event on July 26 in New York City with THI Chairman Andrew N. Liveris, former Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company, discussing his powerful new book ‘Leading through Disruption – A Changemaker’s Guide to Twenty-First Century Leadership.’

The event began with a reception where guests enjoyed refreshments and Greek bites along with stunning views from 200 Park Avenue. THI Board President George Stamas gave the welcoming remarks at the event, calling his dear friend’s book “extraordinarily compelling.”

Stamas noted that Liveris “went from being a frenetic Fortune 500 CEO, retired and immediately became an even more frenetic man of the world with an array of responsibilities… that includes being a senior advisor to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, being chairman of Lucid… the list goes on and on, most importantly Andrew and I founded The Hellenic Initiative.”

In the fascinating discussion which followed, bestselling author and global business leader Liveris shared his insights and spoke about why he wrote the book: “My 14 and a half years of living a very capitalistic world, running a big American corporate that the sense of our ability to operate in the 21st century with the rulebooks that were put together last century is reaching an asymptote that may well be over and there are signs everywhere for that and these disruptions that I talk about in there and what I tried to do at Dow was try to shift Dow to the 21st century and adopt a rulebook that was not given to me by any peer, it was endorsed by a board that I remade, there’s a whole chapter on boards in there, ultimately what I call an enlightened board… and this license to operate as an entity, as a person, as a human, as a human system, an enterprise, public or privately-owned is changing and what I’m trying to do is… challenge the norms, challenge the rulebooks that were put together by the leaders, mostly men, mostly white men, post-World War II.”

“I do not have all the answers in there, I have, what I hope is the beginning of firm conversation, debate, literally watching the last 12 days how I was starting to get some lightbulbs going off, I’m getting calls from people saying ‘what are you thinking? You made money out of doing this, you’re a rich man because of this’ and I said ‘I am way too rich for what I did,’ that’s back to this taxes point,” Liveris noted. “I’m from Greek immigrant parents, we came from a lower working class family, I worked my butt off, maybe smarter than the average bear, got lucky along the way, and this great American institution called Dow gave me the chance to absolutely, totally earn what I fought for and earned.”

“Having said that, the economic model is broken, the top 27 people in this world have as much money as the 3.8 billion at the lower part of the economic equation, 27 people, 3.8 billion, there’s something broken about that and what we have to do as humans is actually start challenging the conventions and the norms,” Liveris pointed out. “And in the book I talk about all the disruptions that are throwing out the playbooks, ask me about any of them, China, digital, environmental management, what we do about it, we can’t just talk it and do nothing, which I also talk about in the book, social justice, equality, equality for all, not just one particular type of person but all people, how to bring everyone along. Who’s doing it? Who’s actually writing the rules? I guarantee you it isn’t Washington, it isn’t Brussels, it isn’t Beijing, it isn’t Riyadh, it isn’t Dubai, everybody is writing their own rules for themselves. And if we head down that path we’ll lose the license to operate and make money. And I’m threatening the model of capitalism by saying if you sit outside of that and operate by the last century’s rules you will lose the license to operate.”

“I’m a disrupter, a risk-taker, I’m probably at the edge, at the leading edge of challenging what the role of a business leader should be,” Liveris said.

“We don’t want socialism, check, we don’t want unbridled capitalism where a few get richer all the time… so then you say, who is going to lead? So I put the premise in the book that business enterprises like Dow, like IBM, like Procter & Gamble, the big stalwart American enterprises, JPMorgan, we have been around for decades because we were willing to change the model,” Liveris said.

Following the discussion, Liveris took questions from the audience and then signed copies of his book for all those in attendance.

‘Leading through Disruption – A Changemaker’s Guide to Twenty-First Century Leadership’ by Andrew N. Liveris is available in bookstores and online.