March 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

THI Canada New Leaders Speaker Series on “Who Owns History?”

March 24, 2022
By The National Herald
The Hellenic Initiative Canada New Leaders Speaker Series continues with Who Owns History? The Case for the Return of the Parthenon Marbles online on March 24. (Photo: The Hellenic Initiative Canada)

TORONTO – The Hellenic Initiative Canada New Leaders Speaker Series continues with Who Owns History? The Case for the Return of the Parthenon Marbles online on Thursday, March 24, 12 PM EDT. The discussion, featuring guest speaker Geoffrey Robertson, barrister, and moderated by Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist and Founder of Nanos Research Corporation, explores one of the biggest questions in the world of arts and culture – Who owns history, and should property taken without consent be returned to their place of origin?

Robertson is the author of Who Owns History?: Elgin’s Loot and the Case for Returning Plundered Treasure, available in English and Greek in bookstores and online.

Robertson’s judgment is uncompromising: Cultural heritage belongs to the people of whose history it is a part of, unless its return would impose danger to the artwork itself. And since the movement for the restitution of cultural property is based on human rights and international law, governments that want it back must show respect for the rights of the peoples on whose behalf they make the claim.

Who Owns History? not only delves into the crucial debate over the Marbles, but examines how the past can be experienced by everyone, as well as by the people of the country of origin.

Register online for this free event: https://bit.ly/3Ikd3Wm.

