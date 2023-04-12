THI Accepting Applications for 7th Venture Fair through April 26

General News

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is accepting applications through April 26 for its 7th Annual Venture Fair pitching competition for startups, which will take place on June 6 in Athens. All groups will get exposure to significant investors and funds, and the winning team will also receive $25,000. In addition to the competition, there will be various networking opportunities as well as keynote speeches and panel discussions providing valuable insights and connections for the startups.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece today through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested approximately $20 million in Greece.

THI is looking for companies able to sell a promising story and that are looking to raise between 2-15 million EUR (Series A) in the near future. Companies selected to present will also participate in a special preparatory session run by an entrepreneurial expert in May.

THI’s Athens Venture Fair is one of the largest startup events in Greece, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from the United States, UK, Australia, Canada, and Greece.

Selected teams will each be given three minutes to present, followed by a Q&A session with the Venture Fair judges drawn from THI’s Board members, major donors, supporters, and stakeholders.

The judges will be looking for innovative ideas, a scalable business model, a strong team, and a clear vision for the future. There may be additional prizes provided by THI sponsors, and the prize(s) will be awarded on the day of the Venture Fair.

Applicants can follow this link: http://www.venturefair.gr/application and complete the application by no later than Wednesday, April 26.

George P. Stamas, THI Board President, stated: “THI has emphasized that Greece has the entrepreneurial talent and that they just need a fair chance to compete in the global marketplace. THI is committed to helping them have that opportunity through programs like our Venture Fair.”

Andrew N. Liveris, THI Board Chairman, stated: “Greece’s young entrepreneurs have talent and passion, and the Venture Fair judges know talent when they see it. On June 6 in Athens, selected startups will benefit from access to a great network of leading investors coming from the wider THI family.”

The Hellenic Initiative is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in the future of Greece through programs focused on crisis relief, entrepreneurship, and economic development

More information is available online: thehellenicinitiative.org

