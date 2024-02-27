They even Fought Him for Being from the Diaspora – How Did the Diaspora React?

Editorial

Stefanos Kasselakis, the ‘Omogeni’, the ‘foreigner’, the ‘Americanaki’, is now definitively ‘plugged into’ SYRIZA, without even needing to hold elections.

This has been a phase, as I had noted from the beginning – from Kasselakis’ election, through which SYRIZA would pass until it stabilized. Tsipras’ desperate attempt to prevent this and to create the conditions for his return ended up as a boomerang. Instead of Kasselakis losing, it was Tsipras who lost, along with everything he represents.

How is it that SYRIZA is now celebrating the Kasselakis era? It is owed to the fact, as I noted in my previous commentary, that Tsipras is identified with “four lost years” for Greece, and this is constantly reminded by the comparison made – on a daily basis – with the successful tenure of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

And, furthermore, it is due to the fact that Kasselakis’ opponents represent the past, the decadent, the outdated. Obviously, these people still have not realized that politics in Greece has changed. Kyriakos Mitsotakis changed it. He introduced, and in many ways improved upon, politics as practiced in advanced European countries and in America.

So, it is now clear that Kasselakis’ opponents offer no hope of a return to power. Only Kasselakis can do that. He possesses the international knowledge and experience that are essential for anyone who wants to play a leadership role anywhere, from politics to journalism.

Kyriakos did not immigrate to the U.S. He is not of the Omogenia. However, he studied for years in the U.S. and worked in the U.S. He developed relationships with Greek-Americans and associated with the best minds of his time.

Stefanos is a Greek-American. He lived in the U.S. for 21 years.

His SYRIZA comrades tried to turn this advantage into a disadvantage. They fought him covertly as a foreigner, as an ‘Amerikanaki’. As an Omogeni.

This is something many of us have experienced, without being party leaders. Or am I wrong?

Nevertheless, the leaders of the major parties can now be said to be ‘ours’. We know them and they know us.

The disappointing – not to say tragic – part of the story is that we, the Diaspora, have not responded to the insidious, foolish, and ignorant attacks that Kasselakis has faced. And we did not embrace him when he needed it.

For example: Did SYRIZA in New York issue any statement supporting Kasselakis in the previous elections, or last weekend?

Other organizations could do something similar. Not to support SYRIZA, but to support a fellow Greek-American.

And lest I be misunderstood, I do not mean that they should support Stefanos in the general elections or the European elections, but in the internal party elections. As an Omogeni.

Tell me, in the situation we have reached, who will take the lead and do this?