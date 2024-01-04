x

January 4, 2024

They Don’t Want Him, But He Is… a Necessary Evil

January 4, 2024
By Vasileios Magalios
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

2024 began very dynamically for Trump and Biden, with both having huge leads over opponents in their own parties. The two top American politicians entered the final stretch for the November elections, and the poll released on Tuesday, January 2 by the Washington Post in collaboration with the University of Maryland brought out very interesting data. As the newspaper reports, three years after the January 6 attack, Republicans show more sympathy for those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and are more likely to absolve Donald Trump of responsibility for the attack than in 2021.

And not only that. In the 2021 poll, 69% believed that Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was elected legitimately, but three years later, the percentage dropped to 62%. However, the interest lies in the data from Democratic and Independent voters. Independents dropped from 72% in 2021 to 66%, and Democrats dropped from 94% to 91%. Almost one in ten Democrats believes that their President was not legitimately elected… In short, more than 1/3 believe that the current President of the USA was not legitimately elected!

Furthermore, according to the WP poll, Republicans today are even more protective of Donald Trump than in 2021. Specifically, in 2021, 60% considered Mr. Trump to have ‘a good amount’ or ‘a great deal’ of responsibility for the Capitol attack, while in 2023, the percentage dropped to 53%.

A poll from USA Today/Suffolk University clearly shows that Black, Hispanic, and young voters are abandoning Mr. Biden. According to the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research, the current President has the support of only 63% of black voters compared to 87% he had in 2020. He also lags behind Hispanic voters by 5% (39-34%), while in 2020 it was at 65% compared to Trump’s 32%! But even among the youth, Mr. Biden is losing now. Among those under 35, a generation that disagrees with conservatives on issues like abortion and climate change, Trump now leads Biden with 37 versus 33%!

These are just the… fresh negatives for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.’s image – the old ones (wars, economy, fiasco in Afghanistan, lack of foreign policy, immigration, crime) we all know and have experienced.

And now someone will say, if Biden has collected so many negatives, why do Democratic supporters continue to support him? The answer is simple. He is a… necessary evil since there is no alternative in the Democratic Party. The only ones who are running against him are the author Marianne Williamson and the millionaire congressman from Minnesota, Dean Phillips. But both are mere… mentions, and pose no threat to Mr. Biden. As for Vice President Kamala Harris? She polls worse than Biden…

 

