They Are Waiting to Pressure Him

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, and former presidents Barack Obama, left, and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Saturday, June 15, evening, a Democratic campaign event in Los Angeles. On stage are Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and Barack Obama for an interview with the well-known late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. During the audience’s applause, Mr. Biden gazed into the void and would have stayed there until morning if Mr. Obama hadn’t taken him by the hand to lead him off the stage.

Of course, the White House came out and spoke of “cheap fakes” and altered videos, saying that he stayed there to… enjoy the applause. However, it was another concern among the many that right-thinking Democrats have. Those who see that the American President’s ‘stumbles’ and ‘lost looks’ are increasing day by day. Those who, day by day, think that this country has no future with this man at the helm.

Those who are facing the dilemma inside them are wondering whether Biden should step down now, while it is still relatively early, or if he should go all the way with whatever risks.

This last point is emphasized by the Daily Mail in an article about people floating a ‘Biden Replacement Theory’ as the idea of changing the candidate before the elections is growing in the USA. Essentially, it is the idea that the American President and Democratic candidate for the November elections should step aside and be replaced by someone else to run against Donald Trump. And the reason this idea exists and is gradually gaining strength is Mr. Biden’s deteriorating mental and physical condition.

According to the Daily Mail, James Carville, who was on Bill Clinton’s campaign team, said that Mr. Biden should not have run for re-election.

And the newspaper takes it even further. A high-ranking Democratic figure said that “The only people who could force him out would be Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,’ one Democratic strategist told DailyMail.com. ‘It would have to be the four of them collectively.”

There is also strong speculation that Michelle Obama deliberately ‘withdrew’ from considering running for the Democratic nomination because Democratic voters would see a huge difference. On one hand, the lively Michelle, with the Obama surname, reminiscent of the good old days for the Democrats, and on the other hand, Biden with his… falls, stumbles, and gaffes…

And the rumors suggest that both Michelle and her husband Barack are stepping aside so as not to further highlight the problems that Democratic voters see in President Biden.

However, the key to Mr. Biden’s future until the Presidential elections on November 5 is the debate on June 27 on CNN against Donald Trump. If Biden performs well, he will go forward without a Democratic opponent until November, but if he stumbles, it may start the great pressure for him to step aside.