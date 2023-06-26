x

June 26, 2023

They are the Spartans! And Now They’re in Greek Parliament Too

June 26, 2023
By The National Herald
[362216] ΕΘΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ 2023 / ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑΤΩΝ ΣΤΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΣΠΑΡΤΙΑΤΩΝ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Among the three far-right parties that got Parliament in Greece’s second round of elections June 25 was the Spartiates (Spartans) party. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Among the three far-right parties that got Parliament in Greece’s second round of elections June 25 was the Spartiates (Spartans) party that was pushed by a jailed neo-Nazi Ilias Kasidiaris, who had been barred by Parliament and courts from running.

The party got 4.64 percent from 241,625 voters and 12 seats in the 300-member branch that is under the control of the New Democracy Conservatives of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Spartiates were founded by Vassilis Stingas in 2017 but didn’t gain any traction until bolstered by Kasidiaris, with the results giving far-right parties 34 seats in Parliament although still unable to do anything more than bark.

Kasidiaris was the former spokesman for the Golden Dawn party that was in Parliament before its lawmakers and dozens of members were jailed after being convicted of running a criminal gang.

Together with the ultranationalist Greek Solution and the religious party Niki, the far-right garnered almost 13 percent of the vote. Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos said his party “withstood the dirty war of the system.”

“I pity the pollsters who play with people’s psychology,” he said, while Niki leader Dimitris Natsios said the party will exercise “real opposition in the coming Parliament.”

“With respect to the vote of our fellow citizens, we will march forward fighting for the victory of Hellenism, the upright dignity and the victory of the ordinary people,” he added.

