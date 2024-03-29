They Are Hitting Trump with Misinformation

Columnists

After realizing from the polling numbers that chasing Trump with lawsuits, indictments, and police, does him more good than harm and actually consolidates the support of voters, the Democrats put up their president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., to make jokes about him. The President who has shocked people many times in his three-and-a-half years in office with his instability, his responses to questions, his confusing names – and memories related even to his own children – his ‘astonishment’ at various events… makes jokes about the age and even the mental ability of Donald Trump. And since even those didn’t work, the Democrats pulled the ace from their sleeve. Their big asset is misinformation, always with the blessings of their mouthpieces – the Media (theirs).

In Vandalia, Ohio, Donald Trump spoke at a event prior to the Republican primary and the Democrats accused him of saying that immigrants “are not people”, that they are “animals” and that he predicts “a bloodbath” if he loses the November elections.

100% Misinformation.

This is what former President Donald Trump actually said – verbatim:

“Let me tell you something to China, if you’re listening President Xi, and you and I are friends, but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars to us? No. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars. If I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath…” Trump then added: “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars.”

Exactly! The Chinese right in the USA’s back yard, in Mexico, are building factories to manufacture cars that they will sell in the USA. This, with a president like today’s, Mr. Biden, will be very easy. And then the USA will be filled with cars produced by the Chinese and China will be filled with dollars, something that will of course have an impact on American households. Mr. Trump will not allow this if he becomes President, but if he doesn’t get elected in the USA there will be… an economic ‘bloodbath’ drowning American citizens.

As for bloodbaths with… real blood, Mr. Biden is the one who has brought that to the USA, with crime soaring, but also with – directly or indirectly – actions in various places on Earth. Also, the Democrats and their mouthpiece Media accused Mr. Trump of saying that immigrants are not people but are animals. The truth is that he said: “I don’t know if you call them people. In some cases they’re not people, in my opinion. But I’m not allowed to say that because the radical left says that’s a terrible thing to say.”

And here I want to ask something: So, none of us used the words ‘animal’ or ‘not human’ to describe the illegal immigrant who on July 22, 2012 raped, beat to a point to leave her paralyzed for life, and abandoned on the rocks on a beach in Paros, the then-15-year-old- Myrto Papadomichelaki; Nobody? Only Trump would call him that?