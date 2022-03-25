Thessaloniki Will Name Street After Student Killed Over Soccer

Greece

People place candles, flowers, notes, scarves and jerseys at the site where Alkiviadis Kampanos, was killed in Thessaloniki. (Photo by Eurokinsisi)

THESSALONIKI – A Thessaloniki student killed in an attack by what police said were soccer rivals of another team will have a street in Greece’s second-largest city and major port named after him.

The Thessaloniki Municipal Authority approved a petition to rename a street for Alkiviadis (Alkis) Kambanos, for the 19-year-old university student who was viciously beaten and fatally stabbed on Feb. 1.

His name will replace that of Gazi Street, said Kathimerini, as the prosecution of a dozen suspects hasn’t moved forward since their arrest and police crackdowns on soccer clubs aimed at hooligans.

“This is the least we can do as the Thessaloniki municipality to keep Alkis’ memory alive and for this specific street to serve as a reminder that such an incident must not be allowed to happen ever again,” said the head of the relevant committee, Petros Lekakis, the report said.