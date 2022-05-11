x

May 11, 2022

Thessaloniki University Battlefield: Rebels Take On Riot Cops

May 11, 2022
By The National Herald
[352676] ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΑ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΣΧΟΛΗ ΘΕΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΑΡΙΣΤΟΤΕΛΕΙΟ ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΟ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗΣ
Clashes between anarchists and riot police outside the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, on Tuesday May 10, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

THESSALONIKI – Clashes between anarchists and riot police are continuing at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece’s second-largest city in a battle for control of some campus buildings.

Three people were arrested during more confrontations a couple of days after a gang of sledgehammer wielders destroyed a wall being built to create a library after police retook a squat that had been held for 34 years.

In this latest incident, a group of people hurled stones and other projectiles at construction workers on the site where work is being carried out to create the library, police called in again, said Kathimerini.

Police used some chemical weapons to beat back the crowd which gathered directly in front of the university building that has become like a scene from a movie with constant fighting.

Members of anti-establishment groups tried to enter the building and broke the shutters and the windows in the entrance and stayed, taunting authorities and demanding the police leave so they could continue their vandalism unimpeded.

Despite a vow from the New Democracy government to stop it, violence remains unchecked at some universities ahead of the deployment of some 400 unarmed security forces who will be left to deal with the troublemakers.

Video

Ode to Beauty- The 28th Kalamata International Dance Festival, July 15-24

ATHENS – "After almost three decades, the Kalamata International Dance Festival is the leading and most important dance event in our country and one of the most important European festivals in its field with an international impact," said Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni during the official presentation of the 28th Festival’s program which was held in the Ministry’s auditorium, on May 10.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

