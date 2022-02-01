Thessaloniki Is Changing, PM Says at Former Pavlos Melas Military Base

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the former Pavlos Melas military base, which is to be converted into a metropolitan park for the city. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – “Thessaloniki is changing its appearance and I believe this is a reason why it is also acquiring its own, individual developmental momentum,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commented on Tuesday while visiting the former Pavlos Melas military base, which is to be converted into a metropolitan park for the city.

The prime minister referred to infrastructure works, as well as culture and innovation projects, that are taking place, with significant Greek and foreign investment by major businesses, which indicate the developmental potential of the city and surrounding area.

Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction with the efforts to create the new park, which he said were progressing on schedule, while stressing the importance of developing such areas sustainably, so that they can continue to be kept up after completion.

“We arrived at a development model that serves the need of the municipality…the local community. Something very beautiful will happen here,” he added. The prime minister was given a tour of the site, inspecting the work underway and one of the buildings that are to be renovated for use.

“We counter our opponents’ toxicity with moderation”

“We counter the toxicity of the days, the divisive words of our rivals, with moderation, our programme and mostly our works,” stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, while speaking to ruling New Democracy MPs, party members and local agents in Thessaloniki. He underlined that the elections will be held at the end of the government’s four-year term.

The prime minister referred to government’s work in a number of sectors, such as the pandemic and to counter high prices, noting that the tax reductions will continue and that by the end of his term, all of his commitments will have been implemented.

He also urged the MPs and party officials to “be at battle stations”, not only so that they will be prepared for the elections that will held at the end of the four-year term, but also so they can promote the government’s work on a daily basis.