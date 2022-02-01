x

February 1, 2022

Thessaloniki Is Changing, PM Says at Former Pavlos Melas Military Base

February 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΠΕΔΟ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the former Pavlos Melas military base, which is to be converted into a metropolitan park for the city. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – “Thessaloniki is changing its appearance and I believe this is a reason why it is also acquiring its own, individual developmental momentum,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commented on Tuesday while visiting the former Pavlos Melas military base, which is to be converted into a metropolitan park for the city.

The prime minister referred to infrastructure works, as well as culture and innovation projects, that are taking place, with significant Greek and foreign investment by major businesses, which indicate the developmental potential of the city and surrounding area.

Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction with the efforts to create the new park, which he said were progressing on schedule, while stressing the importance of developing such areas sustainably, so that they can continue to be kept up after completion.

“We arrived at a development model that serves the need of the municipality…the local community. Something very beautiful will happen here,” he added. The prime minister was given a tour of the site, inspecting the work underway and one of the buildings that are to be renovated for use.

“We counter our opponents’ toxicity with moderation”

“We counter the toxicity of the days, the divisive words of our rivals, with moderation, our programme and mostly our works,” stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, while speaking to ruling New Democracy MPs, party members and local agents in Thessaloniki. He underlined that the elections will be held at the end of the government’s four-year term.

The prime minister referred to government’s work in a number of sectors, such as the pandemic and to counter high prices, noting that the tax reductions will continue and that by the end of his term, all of his commitments will have been implemented.

He also urged the MPs and party officials to “be at battle stations”, not only so that they will be prepared for the elections that will held at the end of the four-year term, but also so they can promote the government’s work on a daily basis.

Top Stories

Economy

ATHENS – Relaxing COVID-19 health measures in a bid to further spur the economy in Greece has coincided with January likely to be the deadliest month of the panic, on a path to surpass the 2,633 fatalities a month earlier .

Politics

ANKARA - Seeing Greece building an international alliance and further wooing the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is moving to win back American support that was pulled when his country bought Russian-made S-400 missile systems.

Economy

ATHENS - After the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic limited international air travel and dried up demand for short-term rentals, platforms such as Airbnb are showing a comeback in Greece.

General News

General News

Video

Russia, US Exchange Accusations Over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS — Russia accused the West on Monday of "whipping up tensions" over Ukraine and said the US had brought "pure Nazis" to power in Kyiv as the UN Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

