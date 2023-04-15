x

April 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Food

Thessaloniki Bakers and Confectioners Will Bake over 350 Tons of Tsoureki for Easter

April 15, 2023
By The National Herald
τσουρεκι
The tsoureki, a mark of Greek Easter, is also a favorite throughout the year. (Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Koukoumeria and Mario Papadopoulos to ANA/MPA)

THESSALONIKI – More than 350 tons of tsoureki – the beloved Greek Easter bread that is similar to brioche – will be sold by bakers and confectioners in the prefecture of Thessaloniki in the run-up to the Easter holidays at a price per kilo slightly increased compared to last year.

The president of the Association of Bakers of Thessaloniki ‘The Prophet Elias’ Elsa Koukumeria and the head of the Guild of Confectioners Marios Papadopoulos told the Athens News Agency/Macedonian News Agency (ANA/MPA) that sales have been lukewarm so far (through Holy Tuesday) but they expect business to become much more brisk the following day.

Each of the 690 bakeries in the prefecture of Thessaloniki – down from 720 last year – will bake at least 300 kilos according to Koukumeria, and Papadopoulos said the confectioners will provide around 150 tons.

Regarding the price of the sweet ‘king’  the Easter festive table, Koukoumeria points out that this year the ‘basic’ tsoureki will be sold for 11-14 euros/kilo, compared to 10-13 euros/kilo last year,  and 12-16 euros/kilo for the stuffed ones. “Last year, despite an increase of at least 30% in raw materials, we kept our prices unchanged,” she noted, adding that “this year there are new increases in raw materials and there is really no room for flexibility. Even with the small increase in price, again the profit margin for bakers is still very squeezed,” she says. By way of example, she said that “last year we bought the 30-egg carton for 3.20 euro and this year it costs 6, while sugar went up from 69 cents per kilo to is 1.09 euro per kilo. “It is worth noting that 300 eggs are needed for 100 kg of tsoureki!” she said.

In the same vein, according to Papadopoulos prices will range this year from 11-15 euros per kilo for the basic tsoureki, while the stuffed ones will be sold by the piece and the price will depend on their weight and decoration.

Chocolate eggs, the trademark of the confectioners in the run-up to the Easter holidays, will be sold at a wide range of prices – from two euros/piece, up to 20)

“In bakeries and pastry shops, they are [genuine] tsourekia, not just ‘sweet’ bread.  In addition to the quality and pure products with which they are made and baked, they all contain within them the passion and experience of their manufacturers,” both Papadopoulos and Koukumeria pointed out.

(Material from ANA/MPA was used in this article.)

RELATED

Food
TNH’s Favorite Koulourakia Recipes for Easter

Koulourakia for Pascha are a traditional favorite and are always a centerpiece of the dessert table at the Easter feast.

Tourism
Pascha in Jerusalem: A Place to Pray – in Need of Our Prayers
Tourism
Tourists Pouring into Rhodes, 221 Springs Flights Booked Already

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.