Thessaloniki Bakers and Confectioners Will Bake over 350 Tons of Tsoureki for Easter

The tsoureki, a mark of Greek Easter, is also a favorite throughout the year. (Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Koukoumeria and Mario Papadopoulos to ANA/MPA)

THESSALONIKI – More than 350 tons of tsoureki – the beloved Greek Easter bread that is similar to brioche – will be sold by bakers and confectioners in the prefecture of Thessaloniki in the run-up to the Easter holidays at a price per kilo slightly increased compared to last year.

The president of the Association of Bakers of Thessaloniki ‘The Prophet Elias’ Elsa Koukumeria and the head of the Guild of Confectioners Marios Papadopoulos told the Athens News Agency/Macedonian News Agency (ANA/MPA) that sales have been lukewarm so far (through Holy Tuesday) but they expect business to become much more brisk the following day.

Each of the 690 bakeries in the prefecture of Thessaloniki – down from 720 last year – will bake at least 300 kilos according to Koukumeria, and Papadopoulos said the confectioners will provide around 150 tons.

Regarding the price of the sweet ‘king’ the Easter festive table, Koukoumeria points out that this year the ‘basic’ tsoureki will be sold for 11-14 euros/kilo, compared to 10-13 euros/kilo last year, and 12-16 euros/kilo for the stuffed ones. “Last year, despite an increase of at least 30% in raw materials, we kept our prices unchanged,” she noted, adding that “this year there are new increases in raw materials and there is really no room for flexibility. Even with the small increase in price, again the profit margin for bakers is still very squeezed,” she says. By way of example, she said that “last year we bought the 30-egg carton for 3.20 euro and this year it costs 6, while sugar went up from 69 cents per kilo to is 1.09 euro per kilo. “It is worth noting that 300 eggs are needed for 100 kg of tsoureki!” she said.

In the same vein, according to Papadopoulos prices will range this year from 11-15 euros per kilo for the basic tsoureki, while the stuffed ones will be sold by the piece and the price will depend on their weight and decoration.

Chocolate eggs, the trademark of the confectioners in the run-up to the Easter holidays, will be sold at a wide range of prices – from two euros/piece, up to 20)

“In bakeries and pastry shops, they are [genuine] tsourekia, not just ‘sweet’ bread. In addition to the quality and pure products with which they are made and baked, they all contain within them the passion and experience of their manufacturers,” both Papadopoulos and Koukumeria pointed out.

(Material from ANA/MPA was used in this article.)