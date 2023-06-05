There’s a Lot to Love About Living Your Golden Years in the Land of Lincoln

Tourism

With its lack of tax on retirement income, competitive cost of living, strong economy, and access to vibrant cities and unspoiled farming locations, the Prairie State has plenty going for it – especially if you’re preparing for a life in retirement.

Even so, some Illinois towns offer a better quality of life than others. If you’re going to find somewhere to suit your tastes, interests, needs, and budget, then it’s essential to know your options. To help, financial planning experts weigh in with their top picks of places to consider spending your golden years in Illinois.

Champaign-Urbana

Home to the University of Illinois, the twin cities of Champaign and Urbana (often referred to as Champaign-Urbana or vice versa) are diverse and bustling college towns with a growing population. For those who love cultural pursuits and want an active retirement, this is a first-rate place to live.

Chris Chen, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) with Insight Financial Strategists, elaborates on the area, “Top of mind is the Urbana-Champaign area. Home to the flagship campus of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign is a vibrant city with many cultural offerings and the bustling feel of a college town. It could be particularly attractive for active retirees.”

Among the many activities on offer are bars, clubs, restaurants, cafes, art, cultural museums, and outdoor spaces, including the beautiful Crystal Lake Park. In addition, Urbana’s Market at the Square is available to explore on Saturday mornings. There’s also a fantastic planetarium at Parkland College northwest of Champaign.

Chicago

Chicago is the third largest city in the US, with over 2.7 million residents. For context, the total population of Illinois is around 12.7 million, which means more than 20% of people in the Land of Lincoln live in the Windy City.

If you love the hustle and bustle of major metropolises, then you’re sure to feel right at home. Retire to Chicago, and you’ll have all the usual city amenities at your fingertips – food, sports, culture, and beyond. The housing prices are also close to the national average, making the city feel quite affordable compared to places like New York and LA. Active retirees will also love the many parks and public beaches.

Kankakee and Naperville

People searching for a quieter retirement with easy access to a big city should consider Kankakee. It’s only an hour’s drive south of Chicago, but it feels a whole world away in terms of atmosphere. Kankakee is a small place with just over 25,000 residents who enjoy its quaint and charming energy.

Anyone who retires in Kankakee can enjoy its many historical landmarks, museums, theaters, scenic outdoor spaces like the Kankakee Valley Park District, and the drinking and dining options available downtown. But, of course, for extra excitement, Chicago is never far.

For another top destination in the near orbit of Chicago, David Berns of Truadvice Wealth Management recommends Naperville.

“Retirees who want to stay close to family and enjoy the seasons should consider the state of Illinois. One top city to consider is Naperville, which has excellent healthcare and a downtown area filled with top restaurants. You are also about an hour away from the vibrant city of Chicago, should you get the itch to catch a game or show.”

Galena

The beautiful city of Galena is located in the northwest of the state and has a prime location near the Mississippi River. Small, picturesque, and wonderfully historic, it’s as popular with retirees as it is with tourists.

A vibrant and charming place, Galena balances ample aesthetic appeal with plenty of fun and quirky things to see and do, regardless of your age or interests. You can go snowshoeing in winter, watch the Great Galena Balloon Race in summer, and hike and bike to your heart’s content in the surrounding area. The lively downtown is full of boutique stores, art galleries, bars, and eateries to explore.

Galena also boasts a low crime rate, affordable housing, and access to excellent healthcare at the Galena-Stauss Hospital & Healthcare Center.

Palos Hills

For those who love the idea of living in central Chicago but want more peace and quiet in their golden years, the small city of Palos Hills could be an ideal alternative.

Located in Cook County, Palos Hills is a suburb of the Windy City. With a population of around 17,000, it offers retirees a much more peaceful existence while remaining close to major amenities and attractions.

Another advantage of moving to Palos Hills is its low crime rate. Retire here, and you’d be living in one of the safest municipalities in Illinois. Rates of both violent and property crime fall far below the state average.

Land of Lincoln, Land of Leisure

Though a central hub in the nation’s history, geography, and economy, Illinois does not always receive much attention as a top retirement destination. Despite or perhaps because of this underrepresentation, the state has more than a few offerings up its sleeve.

In Illinois, small-town midwestern charm blends with one of the largest economic hubs in the world. Even so, it leaves plenty of room for forests, rivers, and the gentle shores of Lake Michigan. Bolstered with the advice of experienced retirement experts, you can hardly go wrong in choosing a place to settle down in this beautiful state.

This article was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.