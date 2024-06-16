There Is No Hellenic Case for Trump

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

Greeks are well aware that U.S. foreign policy disproportionately favors Turkey over Greece. This is the sentiment in ‘A Hellenic Case for Trump’ by Theodore G. Karakostas, TNH, May 24. But it is no reason at all to vote for Trump for president.

Greece and Turkey are NATO members since 1952, and one can debate the geopolitical and military value Greece and Turkey, respectively, offer to the U.S. and its western allies. U.S. foreign policy perceptions have excused Turkey for its wrongdoings, certainly to the Greek mind.

I recall the Greek outrage with the Carter administration when it lifted the Congressional Arms Embargo on Turkey that Congress imposed after the invasions of Cyprus. We drove down from Brooklyn, NY to Washington, DC for a massive protest in front of the White House, that, to our surprise, made some news in the American establishment media (but that was it).

However, to say, as Karakostas opines, that Trump’s reluctance to intervene in a Greek-Turkish event, the Kastellorizo affair where Greece chased a Turkish ship away from the area, or that the Trump administration was a rare administration that did not exert pressure on Greece, is reason to vote for Trump, is utterly not credible, unsubstantiated, and flawed.

There had been no remarkable or consequential events during the Trump presidency that tested or defined his true colors towards Greece over Turkey in U.S. foreign policy. Moreover, Trump did nothing special or proactive for Greece (as opposed to, say, Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital). Nor did Trump do anything for the Greek Church controversies in Turkey important to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Nor did Trump do anything to put forth a Greece-Turkey foreign relations agenda to address Greek grievances here.

As a Greek-American, there are no reasons for a Hellenic case for Trump.

Michael Manoussos, Esq.

Kew Gardens, NY