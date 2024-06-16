x

June 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Letter to Editor

There Is No Hellenic Case for Trump

June 16, 2024
By Letter to the Editor
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

Greeks are well aware that U.S. foreign policy disproportionately favors Turkey over Greece. This is the sentiment in ‘A Hellenic Case for Trump’ by Theodore G. Karakostas, TNH, May 24. But it is no reason at all to vote for Trump for president.

Greece and Turkey are NATO members since 1952, and one can debate the geopolitical and military value Greece and Turkey, respectively, offer to the U.S. and its western allies. U.S. foreign policy perceptions have excused Turkey for its wrongdoings, certainly to the Greek mind.

I recall the Greek outrage with the Carter administration when it lifted the Congressional Arms Embargo on Turkey that Congress imposed after the invasions of Cyprus. We drove down from Brooklyn, NY to Washington, DC for a massive protest in front of the White House, that, to our surprise, made some news in the American establishment media (but that was it).

However, to say, as Karakostas opines, that Trump’s reluctance to intervene in a Greek-Turkish event, the Kastellorizo affair where Greece chased a Turkish ship away from the area, or that the Trump administration was a rare administration that did not exert pressure on Greece, is reason to vote for Trump, is utterly not credible, unsubstantiated, and flawed.

There had been no remarkable or consequential events during the Trump presidency that tested or defined his true colors towards Greece over Turkey in U.S. foreign policy. Moreover, Trump did nothing special or proactive for Greece (as opposed to, say, Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital). Nor did Trump do anything for the Greek Church controversies in Turkey important to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Nor did Trump do anything to put forth a Greece-Turkey foreign relations agenda to address Greek grievances here.

As a Greek-American, there are no reasons for a Hellenic case for Trump.

Michael Manoussos, Esq.

Kew Gardens, NY

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
IP Licensing: Legal Tips for Expanding Your Impact

Licensing your intellectual property rights (IP) to a third-party as an additional source of revenue through the commercial exploitation of your IP or for expansion purposes can be an effective strategy to grow your business and extend your reach.

Columnists
Cyprus’ Fidia Phenom Wants to Shake Up EU Parliament
Columnists
Joseph Kenworthy, Lloyd George and the Greeks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

Licensing your intellectual property rights (IP) to a third-party as an additional source of revenue through the commercial exploitation of your IP or for expansion purposes can be an effective strategy to grow your business and extend your reach.

Cyprus and the European Parliament weren’t ready for Fidias Panayiotou, who had no qualifications to run for a seat in the 720-member body, which made him more qualified than most of the people in there.

To the Editor: Greeks are well aware that U.

Joseph Kenworthy was a British member of parliament who disliked and distrusted prime minister David Lloyd George’s Near East foreign policy and support of the Greeks.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.