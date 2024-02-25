Theodoros Pavlakos Speaks about the Challenges Faced by The Community’s Associations

General News

Theodoros Pavlakos is descended from the people of Molaoi in the Peloponnese. They have deep roots in history, as evidenced by the rich Mycenaean archaeological findings, the tombs, and their wealth in precious metals. He is a former president of the Pan-Laconian Federation of U.S. and Canada. He has had a remarkable journey from 1976, when he founded the Epidavros Limira Association, to June 2023, when he handed over the reins as president of the Pan-Laconian Federation to Fotios Kokkotos after five years of leadership.

Pavlakos has contributed significantly to the Federation throughout the many years he served, traversing the entire path from humble member to president during the difficult circumstances of the COVID pandemic. We discussed with his accomplishments and current concerns, and his impressions of the new president in a few words – as he said, “to be laconic is to philosophize.”

The National Herald: Mr. Pavlakos, you were the president of the Pan-Laconian Federation of U.S. and Canada for five years. What do you consider your most significant contribution?

Theodoros Pavlakos: I was president for five years, serving under the constraining factor of COVID, which stopped all our activities. Nevertheless, through online meetings with our members, we managed to hold lectures on various cultural, national, and scientific topics. Regarding my contributions, I can say that I also contributed from the position of president, which was an honor. I was elected, but I served always with the help of our members. We supported the Sparta Museum at the University of Connecticut (UConn) with its impressive Spartan shield. The Spartan Museum is a gem not only for the University of Connecticut but for all Hellenism. Nowhere else abroad is there such a magnificent contribution to history, which highlights both Sparta and Laconia and dazzles its visitors. The Pan-Laconian Federation has stood by and continues to support this effort, led by Elias Tomazos, president of the Greek Society ‘Paideia’, which founded the Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ at the University of Connecticut and created something worthy of Greek culture. Another effort I made was to keep two societies operational, and this was a personal success for me. As you know, many associations struggle to continue and do not have the strength they once had.

TNH: Why do you think this has happened?

TP: One view is that immigrants have stopped coming, and also, younger people are not as interested in continuing to support associations, which are the connecting links of Hellenism. This is the main problem, especially in areas outside major cities. There, Greeks are scattered, and many do not speak Greek. On the other hand, the older ones who struggled to maintain the Federation are gradually departing, or are no longer involved, either because they have grown older and tired, or because they are incapacitated. The young Laconians, who are responsible for continuing the traditions of the Federation, are not integrating into the associations, and this is our biggest problem that we need to address.

TNH: Do you believe there is a solution for the continuation of the Federation?

TP: The problem of continuity exists in all associations and societies, and I believe that its solution depends on many factors, which are related to the people who are in charge and have the difficult role of inspiring young people, to attract them and convince them dedicate part of their time to promoting and preserving our culture, language, and local traditions. Today’s young Greek-Americans are not satisfied with the established way we, the older ones, operate within the associations, nor are they imbued with our high patriotic spirit for mother Greece. Because this situation troubled me, I also proposed creating Pan-Laconian Youth and Pan-Laconian Professionals and Scholars organizations, which would complement each other, forming a support network for youth with an advisory character for their professional guidance, for mentoring regarding their studies and their career after their studies. I believe this would be effective because many young people today operate out of strong ‘self-interest’. Times have changed. The American Dream has faded, and young people live in conditions of absolute and harsh competition.

TNH: After you, Mr. Fotis Kokkotos took over the duties of president, who was vice president during your presidency.

TP: Mr. Kokkotos is young and very creative. During the years I was president, he was vice president, and I believe, knowing him, that he has both the skills and the appetite to continue the work of the Federation and to breathe new life into our Federation, finding ways to bring in new people. I believe that with all our help, he will be able to fulfill his mission correctly and effectively.

TNH: What does the beautiful emblem in the shape of a cross on your lapel symbolize?

TP: I am the president of the Epidavros Limira Association, which is one of the four provinces of the Prefecture of Laconia: Epidavros Limira, Lacedaemon, Gytheion, and Oitylo. The four joined hands are symbolic of our desire to be united, because only then can we be strong and manage to preserve not only our associations but also our Greek heritage. The cross formed by the hands with the initials of the provinces is for us the place where love, God’s justice, and supreme sacrifice intersect, constantly reminding us of our goals.