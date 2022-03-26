x

March 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Literature

Theodoros Papakostas, the Present Day Storyteller of Greek Antiquity

March 26, 2022
By Stavroula Tsoutsa
Theodoros Papakostas1
Theodoros Papakostas. Photo: Courtesy of Theodoros Papakostas

Theodoros Papakostas is the man who managed to put the science of archeology in our daily lives and make us love it. Through his stories in Archaeostoryteller, we learn in the most enjoyable way about Greek antiquity and in fact with… proof, because Theodoros Papakostas has a doctorate in Classical Archaeology and has participated in many excavations in Greece and abroad. With the Archaeostoryteller project, he tries to convey archaeological information by adding elements of pop culture (excerpts from movies, music, etc.) that are familiar to his audience, so that the connections of the present with the past become more direct and more enjoyable. Recently, his book Χωράει όλη η αρχαιότητα στο ασανσέρ; (How to Fit All of Ancient Greece in an Elevator) from Key Books publications very quickly conquered the reading public. Papakostas spoke with The National Herald about Archaeostoryteller and his future plans for the project.

How to Fit All of Ancient Greece in an Elevator by Dr. Theodoros Papakostas. Photo: Courtesy of the author

TNH: What is your project Archaeostoryteller about? How can we get involved?

Theodoros Papakostas: Archaeostoryteller is a project of public archeology, or communication of science that runs in parallel on many levels. It started through social media (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube) but has now been transferred to other formats, most notably the first book, How to Fit All of Ancient Greece in an Elevator, and the podcast series, namely. What I am trying to do with Archaeostoryteller is to convey valid archaeological information to the natural recipient of science who is the general public. Antiquity belongs to all of us and it is good that we can all have access to the right information. It is also time to break stereotypes and myths about our past, to stop seeing it only as distant and impressive, but to bring it to us, to make it a part of ourselves and to love it.

TNH: How is an “ancient history” born and by what criteria do you choose topics?

TP: I choose topics that I believe will either seem really interesting to the public, or are intriguing and unknown, to show other aspects of antiquity that have hitherto gone unnoticed.

Theodoros Papakostas. Photo: Courtesy of Theodoros Papakostas

TNH: What fascinates you about the science of archaeology?

TP: It is the most beautiful science. Okay, what else would I say? But it really is. It is the science that studies man himself through his tangible, material remnants, and is psychotherapeutic to all of humanity. It moves you, transports you, makes you think, places you in intense thoughts, subverts beliefs or opens new ways of thinking, overcomes racism, sexism, and homophobia, helps you better understand humanity itself and improve as a human being.

TNH: What is your favorite “antiquity”?

TP: I cannot choose! There are many. I think I get excited every time with the new one and it becomes my new favorite. Well, not always, but often.

TNH: To whom is your book, How to Fit All of Ancient Greece in an Elevator from Key Books publications, addressed and what does it bring to the reading public?

TP: The book is addressed to those who want to discover or rediscover antiquity, offering a quick, easy and cheerful presentation of all Greek antiquity, without considering that the reader should remember something specific from school. Our education and involvement with the sciences should not be entirely intertwined with the school. We all deserve the personal improvement and enjoyment of our discovery. Thus the book is an introduction to the world of Greek antiquity and at the same time it answers the most popular frequently asked questions about archaeology- how are the ancient cities buried? How are the findings dated? What is the most important find? etc.

Theodoros Papakostas on his many travels. Photo: Courtesy of Theodoros Papakostas

TNH: What is the strangest archaeological find you have ever encountered in an excavation?

TP: An ancient toilet. The soil was green and this means that it contained remnants of ancient feces. It sounds very disgusting but the study of these remains teaches us a lot about the health and nutrition of the ancient populations, information that is really very useful for a better understanding of humanity. Of course, no one said that archeology is easy.

TNH: What are your plans for the future?

TP: My first concern is for the book to start its journey in the world, and it has already begun and is being translated into English, German, Italian, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Serbian, and more to come. At the same time I am already writing the sequel and I am preparing new works for the small screen. The Archaeostoryteller project has a future.

How to Fit All of Ancient Greece in an Elevator by Theodoros Papakostas is available online.

Theodoros Papakostas’ Archaeostoryteller and Friends podcast is also available online. Photo: Courtesy of Theodoros Papakostas
Theodoros Papakostas in Florence, Italy. Photo: Courtesy of Theodoros Papakostas

The Archaeostoryteller podcast is also available online: https://bit.ly/3IuprmI.

RELATED

Literature
Magic Fairy Tales Touching the Soul!

Maria Kaltsi was born and raised in Lamia in Central Greece.

Culture
Shipwreck Νear Cape Sounion Ιdentified as the Italian Ship “Taormina”
Music
“We Will SMASH You”: Dropkick Murphys Feud with Neo-Nazis

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings