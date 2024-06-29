Theodoros Pangalos (1897-1920) – Soldier, Patriot

Columnists

This brief article will outline Theodoros Pangalos’ military career from 1897-1920, who served his nation with distinction. He was born in Salamina, an island located in a small bay opposite Piraeus and his family had Asia Minor roots.

Pangalos graduated from Ionideo School of Piraeus and applied to the Naval Cadet School in 1895, by which he was rejected. Later he was admitted into the Evelpidon Military School.

He witnessed the Greek-Turkish war of 1897 as an observer and blamed the politicians and Crown Prince Constantine for Greece’s defeat. Throughout his attendance at the Schole Evelpidon, he had distinguished classmates like Alexandros Othonaios and Prince Andrew, just to name a few. In 1900, he graduated first in his class with the rank of second lieutenant.

In 1908, he and many others recognized that Greece’s military was in dire need of reform. For this reason, he and officers Gregorios Falireas, Vasilis Papas, Constantine Sarras, E. Katsoudis, Sotirios Psychas, Ch. Hatzimichalis, Dimitrios Katheniotis, and Periclis Georgokopoulos gathered at the Pangalos residence to discuss the problems of the army and nation. At the end of this meeting, the Military League was born, which would later become known as the Goudi movement whose mission was to promote reforms in the army, economy, and administration of Greece. By 1909, senior officers such as Nikolaos Zorbas, Epaminondas Zymvrakakis, and Giorgos Kondylis joined the Military League, and they continued to hold their meetings at Pangalos’ residence.

On August 28, 1909 the Goudi coup took place led by Colonel Zorbas. The Military League demanded the following : (1) that the government acknowledge the Military League memorandum of reforms; (2) that a formal assurance be given that the Chamber would not be dissolved; (3) that amnesty for all those who had taken part in the movement be granted and the reinstatement of the non-commissioned officers who were dismissed from service for insubordination three months before; and (4) the dismissal from the army of Lt-Col Metaxas, Captain Kalinskis, and other officers who had actively opposed the movement.”

Premier Mavromichalis accepted the demands of the Military League and he later resigned in early 1910. This paved the way for the entry of Eleftherios Venizelos into Greek national politics with the support of the Military League.

During the Balkan Wars of 1912-13, Pangalos fought with distinction at Nafplion, Larissa, Giannitsa, and Florina, and was among the first to enter Thessaloniki on November 8, 1912. He later fought at Ioannina in March 1913 and returned to Athens on family leave. In May 1913, Greece and Serbia signed a secret treaty against Bulgaria because they knew that that nation was dissatisfied over the territorial divisions in Macedonia.

The Bulgarians attacked Greek and Serbian positions. Pangalos commanded the 9th Evzones battalion when he entered Sidirokastro on June 27, 1913 and the Greek cavalry pursued the fleeing Bulgarian troops. He saw dead corpses of villagers: men, women, and children lying in open graves. Priests were massacred, including the Metropolitan of Melenikos. Pangalos was critical of the High Command, who sometimes issued orders that did not help Greece’s military position. He held the Chief of Staff, Victor Dousmanis, responsible for many of the Greek mistakes. In the autumn of 1913, Pangalos left for France to study at the French Military Academy until August 1914 when the First World War commenced.

During the political schism of 1915-17, King Constantine pursued a neutral foreign policy whereas Venizelos wanted to join the Anglo-French side. In August 1916, Pangalos joined Venizelos’s provisional administration in Thessaloniki which opposed Constantine’s government in Athens. On September 12,1916 Pangalos left by ship from Piraeus and settled in Mytilini, where he was appointed by the Provisional Government as commander of the Aegean. Later he was appointed military commander of Heraklion and in March 1917 he was promoted to lieutenant colonel, simultaneously taking command of the 9th Regiment. Constantine abdicated and Venizelos was finally able to unite Greece to fight alongside the allies.

During World War I, Pangalos participated in the operations of the Greek Army on the Macedonian front against the German and Bulgarian forces, together with the allied forces. He served as infantry commander in the 1st infantry division under Major General Konstantinos Nider. In September 1918, the division operated on the Central Front of Macedonia (regions of Kilkis and Serres) that was placed under the command of the 16th British Army Corps. Because of his distinguished service, Pangalos was honored with an honorable mention and a military cross for displaying “administrative ability and bravery in the operations of August-September 1918.”

As a result of all these distinctions, he was chosen by the commander-in-chief of the Asia Minor army, Leonidas Paraskevopoulos, as the army’s general chief of staff. In May 1919 Venizelos sent Pangalos to oversee the construction of fortifications for the defence of Smyrna from enemy attack. Paraskevopoulos trusted and had great confidence in Pangalos’ ability as his chief of staff. The British historian Michael Llewellyn Smith stated that “Paraskevopoulos suspected that [the Greek High Commissioner in Smyrna] Aristidis Stergiadis worked to engineer his removal and that of his Chief of Staff, Pangalos.”

In 1920, the Greek army advanced into Asia Minor and even managed to capture Bursa and saved the English soldiers who were in dire straits. This move, however, angered Venizelos, since Bursa was not part of the plan of action. On August 22, 1920, and after a dispute between Venizelos and Paraskevopoulos, due to the occupation of Bursa, the latter resigned. Pangalos, present during the episode, also declared his resignation. Ultimately, both resignations were not accepted, and Pangalos was promoted to lieutenant general.

Venizelos introduced the measure of allowing the soldiers to vote in the forthcoming election of November 1920. Many army officers and moderate civilians considered this an unwise move, which caused divisions within the officer corps. The political temperature rose as high-ranking Venizelist officers were pressuring their troops to vote for the Venizelos government. Pangalos offered General Mazarakis the Interior Ministry in a military government which would be formed if the Venizelists were beaten at the polls. Mazarakis stated in his memoirs that Pangalos considered staging a coup “in case Venizelos lost the elections.”

With the rise of the pro-royalist Gounaris government, Pangalos was recalled from the front and retired in November 1920. The retention of Pangalos might have assisted the Greek campaign in 1921, however. During the events of the Asia Minor disaster, Pangalos was retired and was in Eleusis, near Athens, from where he followed the political developments. As we shall see, those events were his call to action.