July 25, 2022

Theodorikakos Says Evidence Points to Arson in Krestena Wildfire; one arrest

July 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos during a meeting at the mobile operations centre Olympos, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Giannis Spirounis/ILIALIVE.GR/EUROKINISSI)

KRESTENA – Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Monday said that arson was suspected in the case of the wildfire in the area of Krestena, in statements during a meeting at the mobile operations centre Olympos where he was briefed on the efforts to contain the fire.

He said that “a citizen has already been arrested, accused of arson”.

“In the last 20 days we had 15 wildfires in the region of Ilia. There is no one who believes that this happened by chance. It is obvious that there was arson, that there are plans and we must do everything to find the guilty parties. We already have one arrest of a citizen, who will answer to justice,” Theodorikakos explained.

Regarding the ongoing fire, he said this had claimed no victims nor any homes destroyed.

