Theodorikakos on Kolonos Child Abuse Case: “The Law Is the Law and Applies to Everyone”

ATHENS – “The law is the law and applies to everyone without exception,” Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos commented on Thursday, regarding the case relating to the sexual abuse and pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos.

“In the tragic case of the brutal abuse of a 12-year-old girl, the Hellenic Police acted with professionalism, sensitivity and efficiency. The guilty are being led to justice, which will also do its duty,” Theodorikakos said, calling on the main opposition to stop “spreading lies” and seeking to benefit politically from “a human tragedy”.

Earlier on Thursday, the 12-year-old’s mother was led before an examining magistrate so that a warrant for her arrest on a charge of the aggravated pimping of her daughter might be executed. She is now scheduled to appear before the magistrate at 13:00 on Monday, October 16, after the 37-year-old requested and received a deadline to prepare her testimony regarding the charges against her.