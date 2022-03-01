Theodorikakos: Greek Government, Hellenic Police to Facilitate Entry of Ukrainian Refugees

Politics

ATHENS – The Greek government and the Hellenic Police will facilitate the entry of Ukrainian refugees into the country, in close cooperation with the Ukrainian embassy, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told SKAI radio on Tuesday.

At the same time, “all security measures have been taken at the country’s entry points and also at critical targets,” he added.

“So far, about 1,500 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country, holding passports with biometric specs,” he noted, and he added that “all these people have relatives, friends and acquaintances in Greece.”

“We will also facilitate the entry of families with children, always on the condition that a representative of the Ukrainian embassy will participate in order to secure and identify every person who enters Greek territory,” he underlined, and said that preparations are currently underway by the ministry of migration to secure accomodation for these refugees.