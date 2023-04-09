x

April 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Culture

Theater of Lycabettus Expected to Reopen by Aug. 30 the Latest

April 9, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Theater of Lycabettus
Theater of Lycabettus. (Photo by EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Theater of Lycabettus, on the hill overlooking the city with the Church of St. George on top, will reopen this summer after upgrades, Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The historic theater, which has hosted Greek and international music performances, will be upgraded within the time schedule, after having been shut down for 15 years, Patoulis said. He added that an agreement between the region, the Ministry of Culture, and the Municipality of Athens (which is responsible for carrying out the works), has budgeted the project at 3.9 million euros with funds from the Region of Attica.

He said he is determined that the theater is turned over for use by August 30 at the latest, and in time for a large festival in September. The project includes work on the hill and its facilities, replacement of seats, support for the man-made structure, plumbing work, and a new canteen, lighting, as well as fire and communications systems.

RELATED

Cinema
3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Coming, Including Rey’s Return

LONDON — For "Star Wars" lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away — Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday.

Music
Show Stopper: Singalong Fans Ejected, ‘Bodyguard’ Halted
Culture
‘Yellowjackets’ Goes Deeper into the Darkness in New Season

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.