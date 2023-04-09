Theater of Lycabettus Expected to Reopen by Aug. 30 the Latest

Culture

ATHENS – The Theater of Lycabettus, on the hill overlooking the city with the Church of St. George on top, will reopen this summer after upgrades, Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The historic theater, which has hosted Greek and international music performances, will be upgraded within the time schedule, after having been shut down for 15 years, Patoulis said. He added that an agreement between the region, the Ministry of Culture, and the Municipality of Athens (which is responsible for carrying out the works), has budgeted the project at 3.9 million euros with funds from the Region of Attica.

He said he is determined that the theater is turned over for use by August 30 at the latest, and in time for a large festival in September. The project includes work on the hill and its facilities, replacement of seats, support for the man-made structure, plumbing work, and a new canteen, lighting, as well as fire and communications systems.