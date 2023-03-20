The Yiayia from Mitilini Whose Videos are Sweeping Australia

General News

LESBOS – A Yiayia – grandmother – with roots on the island of Mitilini has created YouTube and TikTok posts of her cooking and songs that are sweeping Australia.

She has been living in Australia for over 50 years – yet her love for Mitilini, AKA Lesvos, has not faded! She returns as often as she can (38 times as she mentions) to her beloved island but that’s not all…

She teaches the people of Australia all about the flavors of Lesvos and … she also gives them songs!

(See the video here)

The social media star is Yiyia Eleni Dede!

Her recipe for stuffed onions broke a record on TikTok with 400,000 views!

Eleni Dede will come back to the island in September for the wedding of her granddaughter.

Source: https://www.lesvosnews.net/