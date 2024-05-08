The Wreck of the Spercheios Found 79 Years after It Sank on Holy Wednesday 1945

Society

An image from the shipwreck of the Spercheios which was discovered off the coast of Hydra 79 years after it sank on Holy Wednesday 1945. Photo: ANA-MPA

ATHENS – One of the most tragic shipwrecks in the Greek seas was located by the underwater research team of Kostas Thoctarides at a depth of 153 meters northeast of Hydra, 79 years after the minesweeper Spercheios sank on Holy Wednesday in May 1945 and claimed the lives of 98 people.

“The wreck is located on the seabed with an inclination of 2 degrees to the left and at a depth of 153 meters northeast of Hydra in international territorial waters. In the bow can be seen the 20mm gun mount that the ship carried before its conversion from minesweeper to auxiliary fleet. The left anchor chain is absent, while the right one is in place. A small vertical crack was found on the left side. Transverse and longitudinal beams can be distinguished, which have holes for nailing the sheet metal. On the underside of the stern a windlass net has covered the rudder and propeller. On the left side of the superstructures, the only open door of the wreck can be seen in the midship (about the middle of the ship). The debris on the deck and the distortions of the auxiliary supports in the superstructures show a movement to the left,” Kostas Thoctarides told the Athens News Agency-Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA).

The fatal journey

On May 2, 1945 at 5 PM, the Spercheios set sail from Piraeus, bound for the Aegean islands of Syros, Samos, Chios, and Lesvos, having just come out of mooring.

It was Holy Wednesday and the minesweeper – due to the lack of passenger ships – was being used to serve coastal transport for military personnel as well as private citizens on their way home to celebrate Easter with their families. It was the first post-war free transportation between the mainland and the islands. The boarding status of the Piraeus Port Authority included 75 passengers with a limit of 40, but it is certain that they had allowed the boarding of many more, almost twice as many, while at the same time a great amount of luggage and even household goods had been piled on the aft deck, making the ship lean to the left. The weather was very good and the sea calm. After a three-hour journey, just after dark, it started to rain and passengers who were not in sheltered areas began to move to the left, despite the crew’s recommendations.

The skipper was not on the bridge and when he realized that the helmsman had taken a dangerous course bringing the ship close to a sea minefield, trying to avoid the mortal danger he turned the rudder to starboard. Spercheios lost its stability, banked to the left and capsized. Within minutes the sea covered the capsized ship, which sank with its bow first, taking with it those onboard who had no time to react.

Equally tragic was the fate of many passengers, who were found at sea. The ship’s radio operator did not have time to send a distress signal, there were no ships in the wider area and those who managed to stay afloat swam for hours without life jackets fighting to stay alive. The ‘Acropolis’ newspaper of the time described the scene as “20 shipwrecked people held on to a barrel for hours until the cold and exhaustion paralyzed their hands… only seven of them finally were saved.”

The rescue

At 3 AM, one of those shipwrecked, the harbor master of Syros pilot Panagiotis Dalianis heard the sound of a boat engine passing nearby and started calling for help. It was the diesel engine ‘Agios Spyridon’ which was heading towards Piraeus and hearing the voices rushed in and rescued 37 castaways, taking them to the Naval Cadet School in Piraeus.

The last survivor of the wreck

When the Greek Admiralty was informed about the wreck, it ordered a destroyer and two torpedo boats to the area, in order to continue searching for any other survivors of the shipwreck. On May 3 at 4 PM, a woman was found alive on the rocky shore of Cape Zourvas on the island of Hydra. It was Maria Rousi, who swam for nine hours until she managed to get ashore. “My first effort when I was in the sea was to get rid of my clothing,” she later described. “Then I marked my direction to Cape Zourvas. At first, I heard desperate voices all around me. But they were fading away little by little. Shadows floating around me. I was overwhelmed by the hope of reaching the cape and I spent nine hours at sea. It took another six hours of Robinson Crusoe-like waiting at the deserted cape to collect myself.”

Searches by Navy ships continued but no more survivors were found and their work was unfortunately limited to collecting bodies.

Entire families were among the dead and many of them from Syros, including Mari Ladopoulou who she lost her life together with her son Elpidophoros, his wife Dessy and their two little girls Eleni and Maria, 3 years old and 18 months old, respectively.

Along with them, 7-year-old Maria Neophytou, granddaughter of Mari Ladopoulou and daughter of Captain Loukas Neophytou, Demetris Ladopoulos and his wife Fani. Also among the victims were the wife and two sons, ages 5 and 7, of the rescued Panagiotis Dalianis, Navy Captain Ioannis Vlachopoulos and his wife, Konstantinos Razis and his wife Dora, the wife of the rescued master shipbuilder Filippou, the 11-year-old Eleni Liampei, daughter of the director of ETMA, Colonel E. Kottis and his daughter, the Philhellene Swede Marten Nordstrom, a member of the International Red Cross who had taken over the organization distribution of aid and especially child care.

The exact number and details of the victims were very difficult to determine in the first days because the extra passengers were not officially recorded except for the 75 for whom the relevant permits had been issued.

The team’s research into primary sources from the Office of Naval History, the Press Office and British archives revealed that there were 136 people on board the Spercheios together with the crew, 38 survived and 98 lost their lives.

Investigations followed and the captain of the ship, the commander of the Piraeus Naval Base, the director of the traffic office of the Piraeus Port Authority, the traffic control officer of the Piraeus Port Authority and a seaman of the Hellenic Coast Guard were brought to trial.

Captain Neophytos, then commander of naval schools who lost his daughter and two nieces in the wreck, stated in the Maritime Court: “In my opinion, the wreck of the Spercheios was not due to overloading and not even the turning of the rudder can capsize the ship for technical reasons. I believe there was a botched inspection during the recent refueling.”

The Maritime Court of Piraeus sentenced the captain of the ship to six months in prison with a three-year suspension, while the rest of the defendants were acquitted.

The research team first located the sunken minesweeper from the sea surface with sonar and then videotaped it with an ROV (remotely operated vehicle). The dimensions of the wreck as well as its position in relation to the deposits of the time, were also identified through the ship’s history.

In 1912, the ship was built at Smith’s Dock in Middlesbrough, England, as a whaler named Noble Nora measuring 32 meters (104.987 feet) long and 6.4 meters (20.9974 feet) wide.

In June 1917, she was commissioned by the British Navy and fitted out as a patrol boat. In April 1941, she received the designator FY.189. In September 1943, she was given to the Hellenic Navy by the British.

Material from ANA-MPA was used in this report.