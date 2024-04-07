x

The World’s Oldest Man Says the Secret to His Longevity is Luck, Plus Regular Fish and Chips

April 7, 2024
By Associated Press
TINNISWOOD
This is a handout photo issued by Guinness World records on Saturday, April 6, 2024 of John Alfred Tinniswood. The world’s oldest man says the secret to a long life is luck, regular exercise - and fish and chips every Friday. Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the new holder of the title by Guinness World Records. It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Perez, this month at the age of 114. (Guinness World Records via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The world’s oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.

Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the new holder of the title by Guinness World Records. It follows the death of the Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez, this month at the age of 114. Gisaburo Sonobe from Japan, who was next longest-lived, died March 31 at 112.

Tinniswood was presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records on Thursday at the care home where he lives in Southport, northwest England.

Born in Liverpool on Aug. 26, 1912, a few months after the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood lived through two world wars, serving in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II.

The retired accountant and great-grandfather said moderation was key to a healthy life. He never smokes, rarely drinks and follows no special diet, apart from a fish and chip supper once a week.

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything — you’re going to suffer eventually,” Tinniswood told Guinness World Records.

But ultimately, he said, “it’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”

The world’s oldest woman, and oldest living person, is 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera of Spain.

