The World is Changing Radically Because of Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.’s obsession with arming Ukraine in a losing war with Russia and how he can provoke China into a new front with Taiwan in the middle keeps him from seeing the changes coming in the world that are all against the United States.

The U.S. President and company show a great inability to lead the world, unlike their predecessors over the past few decades – presidents who were Planetary Leaders in practice and not just in form.

The changes in the World under Biden are very big and the American President is not only not reacting but by his actions he is even ‘helping’ them on the path they have taken, which is far from the one America has been carving out for years.

Brazil and China have agreed to drop the dollar in their trade and financial transactions with each other. Brazil’s new president, Luis da Silva, has strong ties with the Chinese and also with the Russians. As soon as he took office, he started making deals with Xi Jinping and one of their first moves was to throw the dollar out of their commercial transactions. And the blow to the dollar is a big one, considering that Brazil is the biggest importer of Chinese goods and also the biggest recipient of Chinese investment in Latin America. That means that in any transaction they make between them it will be in their countries’ currencies without having to convert them into dollars first!

This move comes on top of another when weeks ago Saudi Arabia made an agreement to sell oil to China but pay in China’s currency, the yuan, rather than dollars!

We recall that Saudi Arabia had warned Mr. Biden that it would not sell oil to a state that would impose a cap on prices as requested by the United States, as Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman pointed out, commenting on the U.S.’s NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act) bill.

China also moved closer to Saudi Arabia for another very important reason. It helped a broker a deal to bring Saudi Arabia and Iran, two countries that have been enemies for a long time, closer together.

A prime indicator of how the two countries are moving closer together is the invitation by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh.

But that’s not all. Mr. Biden, who promised Russian “economic shock and awe” through sanctions, has seen the new figures on the Russian economy. Russian debt fell in 2022 to $380.5 billion, which is the lowest in 15 years! Its debt fell by 21.1% in just one year.

That and more is coming… cheers Mr. Biden!