Greek Street Food Truck Will Open Sitdown Restaurant Near Dayton
Fans of the Greek Street Food Truck in Dayton, Ohio won’t have to eat on the walk too much longer as founder Chris Spirtos said he’ll open a restaurant at the Crosse Point Shopping Center in Centerville, in the metro area.
Johns Hopkins’ Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute Professors Installed
The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore saw installation of eight professors through an endowment in a building still taking shape and celebration of the coming space.
Tales of the Greek-American Snowbirds
The lives of the early waves of Greek immigrants are rarely reported upon in their full reality.