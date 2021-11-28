Sciences

ATHENS – More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). Their research focuses on cultural heritage preservation, the environment, energy, and health.

As part of the completion of the ARCHERS program, FORTH is organizing a three-day conference from December 6-8 with distinguished international scientists, to highlight the research of the SNF fellows. The conference workshops cover topics such as the use of imaging techniques in heritage science and hydrogen technologies for clean energy.

The ARCHERS program, in collaboration with FORTH, is part of SNF’s wider effort to support both Greek scientists and research in Greece, and to contribute to reducing—or even reversing—the so-called “brain drain” from the country. To date, SNF has supported scholarship programs, equipment procurement, and construction work at more than 10 research centers in Greece, including Demokritos, the Hellenic Pasteur Institute, and the University of Athens.

Learn more about the conference.