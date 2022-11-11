x

November 11, 2022

The Wins Keep Coming for the NYPF II and O-30s

November 11, 2022
By The National Herald
NY Pancyprian Freedoms II
NY Pancyprian Freedoms II.

With the NY Pancyprian Freedoms off this past weekend due to a scheduling conflict with their game against the NY Greek Americans in the Eastern Premier Soccer League, the NYPF II and the NYPF O-30s kept their win streaks going on Sunday, November 6.

The NYPF O-30 kicked things off in the morning with a 6-0 win over a bewildered NY Polet O-30 at Van Buren High School in Queens Village. Three goals from Jemar Dawkins, two from Taso Polydefkis and a solo effort from Jose Najera have the NYPF O-30 sitting at the top of the Long Island Soccer Football League with a 6-0-0 record with a staggering 26 goals in 6 games.

“We are so proud of what this team is accomplishing,” said Billy Antoniou, NYPF O-30 Head Coach. “This is a new league for us and we are showing our quality with strong performances, week in and week out.”

The NYPF II had a strong performance of their own at Randall’s Island in the Third Division of the Cosmopolitan Soccer League. The NYPF II overpowered NY Legacy FC to win 8-3. The NYPF II opened the scoring in the third minute with a wonderful finish by Alexander Lenart. The team dedicated the goal to the memory of Aphrodite Frangos, recently departed cousin of Coach Paul Kontonis and friend of the NY Pancyprians. Former Eleftheria youth soccer player Sean Arus celebrated his 20th birthday with a hat trick of goals.

The NYPF play again on Sunday, November 13 against Lansdowne Yonkers FC in the Fricker Cup at Belson Stadium, St. John’s University starting at 8 PM.

The NYPF II playing in the Round of 16 of the Strumpf Cup on Sunday, November 13 against the LISFL’s Brishna FC at the Field of Dreams in Massapequa at 4 PM. The NYPF O-30 play against Integral Kings O-30 in the Round of 8 of the Marth Cup on Sunday, November 13 with a 10 AM start at Van Buren High School in Queens Village.

 

Source: NY Pancyprian Freedoms

