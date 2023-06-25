x

June 25, 2023

The Vote of the Greeks Living Abroad in Boston in the Second Round of Elections

June 25, 2023
By TNH Staff
election-boston
A Greek voter exercises her electoral right at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston, during the voting on June 24. Consul General of Greece Symeon Tegos, who oversaw the process which went smoothly, is shown, standing at right. Photo: Consulate General of Greece in Boston

BOSTON – The expected downward trend in the participation of expatriate voters was evident in the voting process on June 24 at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston where registered Greek voters from Massachusetts and neighboring states came to exercise their right to vote in the second round of Greek elections.

According to the first data available to TNH after the polls closed, 149 voters participated, out of the total number of 225 registered. Despite the fact that, given the proportions, this is a rather expected percentage, nevertheless it was much lower than the one recorded in the elections of last May, when 192 of the 226 registered voters voted.

TNH contacted Consul General of Greece in Boston Symeon Tegos who expressed his satisfaction that, once again, the process went smoothly and without any problems.

“The whole process went very smoothly, very calmly, and without any problems at all. Everything went well, both from the point of view of flow and from the point of view of the process,” Tegos noted.

At the same time, many at the Consulate General in Boston emphasized that an encouraging element was the attendance of young people and that the climate was, in general, positive.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

