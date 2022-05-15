x

May 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

The Visit of the Greek Prime Minister to the USA

May 15, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
[352612] 14ο ΤΑΚΤΙΚΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ Ν.Δ. / 3η ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ(ΤΑΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers closing remarks at the 14th Congress of his ruling New Democracy (ND) on Sunday 8 May 2022, in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

Every visit of a Greek Prime Minister to the White House is an important event. And the upcoming visit is an important occurrence because the current Greek leader will have the opportunity to communicate directly, independent of the bureaucracy, with the President of the United States – in the context of ties of alliance and the principles and values they hold in common that connect them – about the issues in which the personal intervention of the president can be decisive for Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, May 16, at the White House. This is the second time that Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with an American president.

The first was with President Trump in January 2020. In other words, he enjoys appreciation and acceptance from both parties. This visit, however, has a special significance. And this is because it takes place at a critical time.

On the one hand, the war in Ukraine is raging, an event that upsets the geostrategic balances, behaviors, and mindsets of 70 years and threatens not only the European way of life, but also global peace.

And on the other hand, because Greece is being pushed more and more brutally by an unpredictable Turkey.

Greece, as it has done in every war, is fulfilling its obligations in full to NATO and to the embattled Ukrainian people – and for the additional reason that the Russian invasion is a present-day copy of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

However, the visit is also important because it is the first time in the history of relations between the two countries that a Greek Prime Minister will speak at a joint session of the Congress.

America’s leaders will unite to recognize and honor the relationship between the two countries and its leaders. It is a relationship that has reached perhaps its highest level ever and that has the acceptance of the majority of the Greek people and Greek politicians, including Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the opposition party, who has come around and worked toward deepening relations between the two countries.

In addition, it is a special honor personally to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom with the honors they give him, recognize him as a modern leader of Greece.

An important role in all this, is certainly played by the Greek-American community, which can now play the role it is capable of, because it finally has a ‘partner’ in Greece, a prime minister, with whom its leaders can work.

It is also a good opportunity to address the problem posed by the Pentagon and the rest of the national security bureaucracy with the leak to the Wall Street Journal of the administration’s request for congressional approval of the upgrade of existing and the sale of new F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Both the Prime Minister himself in his meetings with President Biden, his contacts in the Congress, and members of the Greek-American community who will also come in contact with them during the events related to the Prime Minister’s visit will have a chance to make an impact.

RELATED

Columnists
Letter from Athens: Only One Place in Greece for Muslims to Bury Dead

First they were denied a real place of worship in a country which demands religious tolerance for Greek Orthodoxy abroad but not for other religions in Greece, lip service aside.

Columnists
The Premier’s Visit to Washington: A Chance to Recover Greece’s Philotimo
Guest Viewpoints
Do Not Cry!

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings