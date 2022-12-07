The Village of Vamvakou Puts On its Festive Best!

Tourism

VAMVAKOU – The countdown to Christmas officially begun in the village square of Vamvakou on Saturday, December 3, where the village was once again celebrating the holiday season with a rich artistic program for all ages!

Christmas stories by the fire, workshops and crafts, stilt walkers, fire shows, and fun with soap bubbles make the magic of Christmas came alive on the mountain. In the evening, Vamvakou Revival turned on the festive lights in the village square to the accompaniment of carols from the Sparta Music School choir. The day’s events concluded with “A Light Lit,” a musical performance with Nikos Portokaloglou and his collaborators singing hits from his own musical catalog, as well as beloved Christmas songs.

Browse the full program for the day and explore the festive events taking place over the course of the season.

These events are organized as part of the Vamvakou Revival project, which is implemented with the encouragement and financial support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Source: SNF