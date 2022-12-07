x

December 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Tourism

The Village of Vamvakou Puts On its Festive Best!

December 7, 2022
By The National Herald
imagegen (3)
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF

VAMVAKOU – The countdown to Christmas officially begun in the village square of Vamvakou on Saturday, December 3, where the village was once again celebrating the holiday season with a rich artistic program for all ages!

Christmas stories by the fire, workshops and crafts, stilt walkers, fire shows, and fun with soap bubbles make the magic of Christmas came alive on the mountain. In the evening, Vamvakou Revival turned on the festive lights in the village square to the accompaniment of carols from the Sparta Music School choir. The day’s events concluded with “A Light Lit,” a musical performance with Nikos Portokaloglou and his collaborators singing hits from his own musical catalog, as well as beloved Christmas songs.

Browse the full program for the day and explore the festive events taking place over the course of the season.

Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF

These events are organized as part of the Vamvakou Revival project, which is implemented with the encouragement and financial support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF
Source: Vamvakou Revival/Pelagia Karanikola/SNF

Source: SNF

RELATED

Tourism
Handmade Holiday Cards Are Gifts in Themselves; Some Tips

Around this time of year, Rose Keiko Higa often finds herself making holiday cards for family and friends.

Tourism
Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Wins First Place at Prix Villégiature Awards 2022: Best Hotel Ambience in the World
Travel
Visited Shares List of the Most Beautiful Lakes in the World

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Warnock or Walker? Georgia Runoff to Settle Last Senate Seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen.

VAMVAKOU - The countdown to Christmas officially begun in the village square of Vamvakou on Saturday, December 3, where the village was once again celebrating the holiday season with a rich artistic program for all ages! Christmas stories by the fire, workshops and crafts, stilt walkers, fire shows, and fun with soap bubbles make the magic of Christmas came alive on the mountain.

Around this time of year, Rose Keiko Higa often finds herself making holiday cards for family and friends.

DOHA, Qatar — Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Tuesday, failing to make it to the quarterfinals for the third straight time since winning its last world title in South Africa in 2010.

ATHENS - The Greek economy grew by 2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.