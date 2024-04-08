The Veneration of the Holy Cross and Fasolada Luncheon in Whitestone

Fr. Nicolaos Paros during the procession at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
WHITESTONE – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone celebrated the Veneration of the Holy Cross on April 7 with presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicolaos Paros leading the procession of the Holy Cross. Also present were His Grace Bishop-elect Nektarios Papazafiropoulos and Fr. Nicholas Soteropoulos.
On the Third Sunday of Great and Holy Lent, the Orthodox Church commemorates the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The Divine Liturgy and the procession for the Veneration of the Holy Cross were followed by the annual fasolada luncheon in the community’s Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall.
Fr. Paros thanked everyone for attending and also thanked all those who organized the events and made it possible from those working in the kitchen and helping to serve the meal to the Parish Council and President Nick Livaditis. He wished everyone all the best for the holiday.
