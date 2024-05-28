x

May 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Travel

The Vamvakou Experience Festival Returns this July

May 28, 2024
By The National Herald
vamvakou-festival-2024
(Photo by SNF)
How can a small village in the Greek region of Laconia make four days in July the highlight of your summer? Head to Vamvakou to find out!

The Vamvakou Experience Festival, free for everyone, invites people of all ages to visit the village from July 4-7 and experience the revival underway there with the support from SNF.

Organized with love by the Vamvakou Revival team, the four-day celebration will connect visitors with nature, with each other, and with the arts, through music, dance and theatre.

The program includes a concert with Locomondo, rhymes and hip-hop rhythms from rapper Anser, fun for the whole family with the Burger Project, a theatrical reading by Christos Loulis, choreographies by Yannis Mandafounis and Konstantinos Rigos for the Greek National Opera (GNO) ballet, an uplifting DJ set by Makis Papasimakopoulos, the Oros Ensemble for classical music lovers, and the Schoolwave Festival on tour.

Young people will also have the chance to participate in educational activities such as the Baby Boom Dance through the GNO’s Educational & Social Activities, an interactive Chocolate School, and a special Festival of Colours.

Vamvakou Experience Festival
Vamvakou, Laconia
July 4-7, 2024
Free admission

Learn more about the festival

RELATED

Travel
Best Beaches in Crete: From Elafonissi to Balos

Crete’s coastline is dotted with some of the most stunning beaches in the Mediterranean, each offering unique landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and a range of activities.

Travel
Regional Governor of Crete Stavros Arnaoutakis on the Unique Island Destination
Travel
Hiking the Gorges of Crete: An Adventurer’s Paradise

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

‘We Have Nothing.’ As Israel Attacks Rafah, Palestinians are Living in Tents and Searching for Food

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The tent camps stretch for more than 16 kilometers (10 miles) along Gaza’s coast, filling the beach and sprawling into empty lots, fields and town streets.

ATHENS – Aria Hotels, the Greek-born hospitality subsidiary of Libra Group, will build and operate four vertiports to support the uptake of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Greece.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis apologized Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

Crete’s coastline is dotted with some of the most stunning beaches in the Mediterranean, each offering unique landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and a range of activities.

Crete is renowned for its stunning beaches, ancient ruins, and vibrant culture.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.