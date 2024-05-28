The Vamvakou Experience Festival Returns this July

Travel

How can a small village in the Greek region of Laconia make four days in July the highlight of your summer? Head to Vamvakou to find out!

The Vamvakou Experience Festival, free for everyone, invites people of all ages to visit the village from July 4-7 and experience the revival underway there with the support from SNF.

Organized with love by the Vamvakou Revival team, the four-day celebration will connect visitors with nature, with each other, and with the arts, through music, dance and theatre.

The program includes a concert with Locomondo, rhymes and hip-hop rhythms from rapper Anser, fun for the whole family with the Burger Project, a theatrical reading by Christos Loulis, choreographies by Yannis Mandafounis and Konstantinos Rigos for the Greek National Opera (GNO) ballet, an uplifting DJ set by Makis Papasimakopoulos, the Oros Ensemble for classical music lovers, and the Schoolwave Festival on tour.

Young people will also have the chance to participate in educational activities such as the Baby Boom Dance through the GNO’s Educational & Social Activities, an interactive Chocolate School, and a special Festival of Colours.

Vamvakou Experience Festival

Vamvakou, Laconia

July 4-7, 2024

Free admission