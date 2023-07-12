The Vamvakou Experience Festival Returns from July 14-16!

Tourism

ATHENS – A high-altitude summer festival with more than twenty events, activities and programs for everyone, and three days full of experiences: that’s what’s waiting for us at this year’s Vamvakou Experience Festival! From July 14 to 16, the Vamvakou Revival invites us along on the journey to bring new life to the village, a project implemented with support from SNF, at its huge summer celebration.

Come for the beautiful mountain setting, stay for the nature activities, relaxing walks, gastronomic experiences, sports events, cultural offerings, and learning opportunities. The program includes a concert with Kostis Maraveyas, an arts hike with ballet works in collaboration with the Greek National Opera (GNO), and a special dj set with radio producer Giorgos Mouchtaridis. Throughout the three days, kids will have the chance to participate in a rich program of original educational and sports programming, designed and implemented by Field of Life, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the Legends 2004 Team, and F1 in Schools.

Vamvakou Experience Festival

Vamvakou, Laconia

July 14 – 16, 2023

Free Admission

Source: SNF