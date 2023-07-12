x

July 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Tourism

The Vamvakou Experience Festival Returns from July 14-16!

July 12, 2023
By The National Herald
vef-banner
The Vamvakou Experience Festival returns from July 14-16! Source: SNF

ATHENS – A high-altitude summer festival with more than twenty events, activities and programs for everyone, and three days full of experiences: that’s what’s waiting for us at this year’s Vamvakou Experience Festival! From July 14 to 16, the Vamvakou Revival invites us along on the journey to bring new life to the village, a project implemented with support from SNF, at its huge summer celebration.

Come for the beautiful mountain setting, stay for the nature activities, relaxing walks, gastronomic experiences, sports events, cultural offerings, and learning opportunities. The program includes a concert with Kostis Maraveyas, an arts hike with ballet works in collaboration with the Greek National Opera (GNO), and a special dj set with radio producer Giorgos Mouchtaridis. Throughout the three days, kids will have the chance to participate in a rich program of original educational and sports programming, designed and implemented by Field of Life, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), the Legends 2004 Team, and F1 in Schools.

Vamvakou Experience Festival
Vamvakou, Laconia
July 14 – 16, 2023
Free Admission

Source: SNF

RELATED

Tourism
Summer Getaway: Top Places to Travel for Your Next Adventure

According to Newsweek, 49% of those polled will not travel this summer due to rising costs, despite wanting to go on vacation.

Travel
Open Road Munchies: How Snacks Can Make or Break a Road Trip
Tourism
Dive Into Imagination: 10 Places to Make Your Mermaid Dreams Come True

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.