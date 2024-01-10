Guest Viewpoints

The value of music in our schools is much the same as the value of music in our society. This relationship is as it should be. Unfortunately, however, society values it mainly as a recreational activity; something to be consumed passively and leisurely.

The proliferation of concerts, ballet companies, and musical ensembles may appear to inform of culture in all areas. But such proliferation is more comparable to the ubiquitous presence of fast-food-eating-places. It testifies to an art form that may be spread widely but, whose influence does not run deeply. Such mode of appreciation for music is misconstrued and misguided. To begin, it is more an indication of our material wealth than our spiritual treasures since most of these musical events – operas, concerts, ballets, Broadway musicals, etc. are accessible only to those with a fair amount of income to spare for the expensive ticket.

In addition, there is a lack of authenticity in our definition of our musical experience derived from a dichotomy of values between artists and their audiences. On the one hand, artists value music because of its intrinsic musical character. On the other, they must communicate their art to an audience whose understanding is usually limited to notions of technique, style, and what is pleasant. Too frequently, the musicians play to flatter their audiences’ desires, thus instead of making a performance an opportunity for sharing music, they turn it into another example of a ‘musical’ gab.

Finally, society distinguishes between musicians and music educators. Music educators are viewed, unfairly, as inferior to ‘real’ or performing musicians simply because they teach in schools. Schools are not considered as proper grounds for the development of music as an art medium because all emphasis is on performance and entertainment; music as specific incident rather than a lifelong process of involvement. But, even in our schools music seems to attain only extrinsic importance; for the most part it is a leisure activity there, as well. For example, those who play in bands both in the secondary and college levels, are mainly encouraged to do so because this type of activity furnishes them with the opportunity to entertain in parades and festivals or because it is a chance for them to participate in just another social organization. Also, band and orchestra players and the chorus singers, both at the secondary and college levels, develop musical skills which are relevant only to one instrument or part. Further, the music they play is often repetitive and boring to them. Thus their musicianship is developed along the lines of low level experience. Their skills are ends in themselves (dead ends) and nowhere achieving aesthetic, intellectual, or ethical character.

Even among those who are musically talented (especially at the college level), skills do not afford a means towards a broader and deeper musical aestheticism. Here, too, they become ends in themselves. The ends now are the recital, the jury exam, the degree, or the job. The aim, again, is to please, not to learn. The only difference, perhaps, is higher proficiency by thinking that rehearsing a piece over and over will somehow guarantee success.

There is yet, another category of students whose situation is most unfortunate. This is the category of General Music students at the elementary and middle school level. For them music usually consists of rote singing and songs whose reliance on extrinsic value such as the promotion of citizenship or patriotism lead to scanty musical achievement and minimal music training.

It is clear that we must summon forth ideas to enable us to reassess and complete the present values of our educational music systems. One of the first tasks before us is how to be consistent with a philosophy calling for the experience of music actively and not leisurely. This will come about only if we view music as shaped by the organizing powers of the mind; to focus on it not only as it is heard or received, but more importantly, as it is explored, discovered, and re-created and re-constructed i.e. on music as human manipulation of sounds, rhythms, forms etc. Only in such a way can we encourage students to become not only familiar with its particular structure, but actively involved in it. As for the musically talented, and the applied majors in college; while their music should, of course, be dexterous and skillful, this can be accomplished even better by requiring these students to apply their own critical interpretive faculties to their performances. Their play should be a reconstruction of their pieces and an active recreating rather than merely a mechanical torrent of notes. Thus, for example, instead of wasting time in endlessly practicing their memory parts they may be better off to make specific efforts to analyze their music pieces harmonically, and formally.

Finally, to solve the problem of those who come under the category of general music students at the elementary and secondary levels we must begin by providing them with adequate technical skills in music so they too can participate actively in their music. They, too, must be taught elements of theory, history, and form. To develop their perceptual skills they should be given opportunities for composition, active analysis, and discussion.

Anthony Paraskevopoulos holds a Doctorate in music education from Columbia University.